Logan Peila of Miles City, a junior at Chadron State College in Nebraska, placed fourth in the 400-meter hurdles during the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships in Chadron on Sunday.
Custer County District High School (CCDHS) graduates Logan Peila and Jess Bellows were both in collegiate athletic action this week.
Peila competed on the Chadron State College track and field team and Bellows competed on the South Dakota State University baseball team.
Last weekend Chadron State College hosted the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) track and field meet that saw more than 500 athletes from 13 colleges and universities participate.
Peila, a Miles City native and former Cowboys standout, took fourth in the 400-meter hurdles for the Chadron State Eagles men’s team with a time of 54.88. Peila was also the lead runner for the Eagles 4x400-meter relay team that placed fifth.
The Eagles also got standout performances in the 110-meter hurdles from Creighton Trembly as well as strong performances in the high jump, 800-meter and the 4x100-meter relay.
The women’s team from Chadron State College also had some strong individual performances. Kyla Sawvell had a strong day across the field events, placing in shot put, hammer throw, and discus. The women’s 4x100-meter relay team also placed.
Peila was part of last year’s 4x400-meter third place team at the RMAC indoor championships and ran a personal-best time in the 400-meter hurdles. He earned 2022 RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll and was First team All-RMAC for 2022 indoor.
Bellows helped the Jackrabbits top Nebraska on Wednesday for their eleventh win in a row.
The former Cowboy set a college single-game career high in RBIs with four in the game, getting the last when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning. Bellows was one-for-four in the game with four-RBIs and a double.
With former Miles Community College (MCC) Hall of Fame Head Coach Rob Bishop at the helm in South Dakota it is no surprise to see a few other familiar faces on the Jackrabbit roster.
MCC graduates Dawson Parry and Cade Stuff are both members of the South Dakota baseball team and both have continued the strong play they showed in Miles City for coach Jeff Brabant.
Parry was three-for-five at bat in the game and Stuff went one-for-three in the game.
On the season, Bellows has 30 hits in 113 and 16 RBIs. Bellows has a .331 on base percentage and on defense in the outfield has a .972 fielding percentage.
Parry has 44 hits on 141 at bats with five home runs, 26 RBIs and a perfect fielding percentage at first base; and Stuff has 41 hits on 138 at bats with five home runs, 18 RBIs and a .954 fielding percentage.