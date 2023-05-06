Logan Peila

Logan Peila of Miles City, a junior at Chadron State College in Nebraska, placed fourth in the 400-meter hurdles during the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships in Chadron on Sunday.

 Submitted Photo

Custer County District High School (CCDHS) graduates Logan Peila and Jess Bellows were both in collegiate athletic action this week.

Peila competed on the Chadron State College track and field team and Bellows competed on the South Dakota State University baseball team.

