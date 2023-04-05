The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will have a meeting via Zoom on April 18 at 8:30 a.m.
The public can participate in the meeting on Zoom and the meeting will also be streamed live on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov.
To make a comment via Zoom, the public must register on the FWP website by noon on April 17.
Final decisions on most of the following items will be made by the commission at the meeting.
The decision scheduled for the Gray Wolf Administrative Rule of Montana (ARM) is not a final decision. The proposal on the wolf ARM is to initiate rule making, with additional process steps and more public involvement to follow at future commission meetings.
Wildlife: Lost River Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Grazing Lease; 2023-24 Fall Migratory Bird Regulations; and Amendments to ARM 12.9.1303 (Control Methods of the Gray Wolf Include Non-lethal and Lethal means).
Parks and Outdoor Recreation: White Bear Fishing Access Site (FAS) and FAS Annual Rule.
Land and Water: Sportsman’s Bridge FAS and Property Addition to Paul’s Memorial FAS.
FWP meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.
The full agenda, background on scheduled topics and public comments can be found and made on the Fish and Wildlife Commission page of the FWP website.
FWP’s website offers live-streamed audio of each Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.