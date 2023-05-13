Wild Horse Races

A team competes during the 2022 World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.

 Star File Photo

Three days of high octane, rodeo action will be back in town during the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale.

The Bucking Horse Sale rodeo will start Friday, May 19 and run through Sunday, May 21 at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in Miles City.

Derrick Calhoun can be reached at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.