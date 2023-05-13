Three days of high octane, rodeo action will be back in town during the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale.
The Bucking Horse Sale rodeo will start Friday, May 19 and run through Sunday, May 21 at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in Miles City.
The price for admission is $20 for single day general admission of those over 12 and $5 for children ages six-12-years-old. Children five-years-old and under are free. There is also a general admission pass that counts for all three days available for $60.
The rodeo action starts on Friday with the first section of Wild Horse Races at 4:30 p.m. The Rodeo Grand Entry will follow at 4:45 p.m. with horse races starting at 5:20 p.m.
The Wild Horse Races will feature 16 teams competing Friday and Saturday in one of the wilder events of the weekend. Eight-teams will advance to Sunday’s finals. The finals winner will receive a Casper Schaffer Finals Championship Buckle sponsored by Bred Red Meats, LLC and Gibbs Ranch.
At 6:25 p.m. on Friday there will be the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Bronc Ride Permit Challenge.
The event will see 50-of-the-top PRCA permit holders in the world jump-start the bucking action as they battle for prize money and a chance to qualify for the $50,000 PRCA Match Bronc Ride during Sunday’s rodeo.
The second section of Wild Horse Races will follow at 7 p.m. and the crowd favorite Mutton Bustin’ will close out the evening at 8:35 p.m.
Saturday’s rodeo kicks off at noon with the first horse races of the day followed by the Rodeo Grand Entry at 12:45 p.m. and Wild Horse Racing at 1 p.m.
At 1:15 p.m. on Saturday the Bucking Horse Sale Futurity will be held followed by the Open Bucking Horses & Sale at 2 p.m.
Preakness Post Time (pari-mutuel betting) will start up at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday and then the final horse race of the day will be at 6:25 p.m. and Wild Horse Racing will close the day at 6:50 p.m.
Sunday’s rodeo action will open with horse racing at noon, the Rodeo Grand Entry at 12:45 p.m. and then a Calcutta for the Match Bronc Ride at 1:30 p.m. The big PRCA Match Bronc Ride with $50,000 in prize money will be at 3 p.m.
The Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Match Bronc Ride is one of the premier bronc riding events in the world. It is an official PRCA sanctioned event that features 32-of-the-top riders in the world. This year’s event will feature 29-of-the-30-top bronc riders in the world as of April 28 standings. The top-two finishers from the permit challenge will also be competing in the event.
The rodeo action for the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale will close with Wild Horse Racing finals at 6 p.m.