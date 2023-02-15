Ekalaka girls photo

The Ekalaka Lady Bulldogs are entering the 4C District Tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Lady Bulldogs finished last years tournament as the No. 3 seed and finished No. 2 at the division tournament. 

 Submitted

Miles City will be welcoming visitors from all across eastern Montana this week as district 4C boys and girls basketball teams gather to go head-to-head for the district title.

The 4C Girls District Basketball Tournament will be played at the Custer County District High School gymnasium starting tomorrow and running through Saturday.