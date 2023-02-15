Miles City will be welcoming visitors from all across eastern Montana this week as district 4C boys and girls basketball teams gather to go head-to-head for the district title.
The 4C Girls District Basketball Tournament will be played at the Custer County District High School gymnasium starting tomorrow and running through Saturday.
Ekalaka (Carter County) enters this week’s 4C Girls District Basketball Tournament as the top seed.
According to Ekalaka Head Coach Kayla Olsen, she credits the success her team has found this season to their strong senior class.
“We have a strong senior class that pushes our younger girls to go hard all the time,” she said.
Olsen added that her seniors help lead the team by example, with poise under pressure and bringing the intensity on defense.
The Lady Bulldogs roster has four seniors on it: Heidi LaBree, Codi Melton, Tyra O’Connor and Kendall Shepherd.
“Every game will be a challenge,” Olsen said about the toughest challenge in the tournament. “It’s tournament time. Every team wants to be playing their best.”
Ekalaka finished third at last year’s 4C tournament and second at the Southern C Divisional tournament. At the Class C state tournament Ekalaka fell in their first match, topped Manhattan Christian in the consolation bracket, and had their tournament ended by Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale on day three.
One big difference for the 4C this year is powerhouse Melstone is no longer in the district, now sitting atop the 5C district.
The 4C girls tournament will open tomorrow with No. 4 seeded Jordan taking on No. 5 seeded Terry at 3 p.m. No. 3 seeded Wibaux will take on No. 6 seeded Plevna at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Ekalaka and No. 2 seeded Broadus will have an opening round bye for the tournament. Ekalaka will open their tournament on Friday at 3 p.m. against the winner of Jordan and Terry; and Broadus will take on the winner of Wibaux and Plevna at 6 p.m. on Friday.
If a team loses a game in the tournament their hopes of a divisional tournament birth are still alive. Teams that lose in the first two rounds drop into the consolation bracket and will compete for the third-place game.
The top four seeds at the 4C tournament will move on to the Southern C Divisional Tournament where they will compete for a bid to the Class C State Basketball Tournament. The Class C state tournament will be Mar. 8-11 at First Interstate Bank Arena at MetraPark in Billings.
The top two seeds from the Southern C Divisional Tournament qualify for the state tournament.
The current rankings according to 406 MT Sports as of Feb. 11 for Class C schools has No. 1 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; No. 2 Roy-Winifred; No. 3 Plentywood; No. 4 Chinook; No. 5 Twin Bridges; No. 6 Roberts; No. 7 Manhattan Christian; No. 8 Melstone; No. 9 Ekalaka; and No. 10 Drummond.
The top 5C teams are No. 1 seeded Melstone, No. 2 seeded Broadview-Lavina and No. 3 seeded Custer-Hysham. In 6C the top teams are No. 1 Roberts, No. 2 Absarokee, and No. 3 Bridger.