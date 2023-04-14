The Dawson Community College (DCC) campus will be host to the Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp on June 16-18.
The basketball officiating camp is for current youth league, high school and college officials and for those looking to get starting in officiating high school and college basketball games across Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Both practical experience and hands-on instruction is combined with classroom learning at the Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp. Participants will officiate high school games and receive valuable evaluation from certified referees in addition to excellent education on officiating topics during daily classroom educational sessions.
Officials will also get lots of end of game experience in the Cardiac Tournament on Saturday night this year.
Instructors for the camp include Mark Riggs, Bo Scott, Shawn Schroeder, and Trevor Koterba.
Riggs brings over 30 years of officiating experience at the college and high school level including NCAA D2 basketball for 28 years and NCAA D1 basketball for 18 years. Riggs is currently working in six D1 conferences and has been a camp clinician in the D1 MBOA.
Scott has over eight years of experience in the NAIA and NCAA D2 divisions as well as three years in NCAA D1; Schroeder has a total of 17 yeas of basketball officiating experience with over 14 years at the collegiate level and experience at over 20 camps; and Koterba has officiated for over 10 years at the HS, NJCAA, NAIA and D2 levels and helps to run education in the Worden Officials pool.
Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp is approved through the MHSA to count as two study club credits. Montana educators will be able to receive renewal units. Cost to attend the camp is $75 before May 1 and $100 after May 1. Registration includes housing and meals for the weekend, as well as a Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp shirt.