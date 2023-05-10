The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowgirls softball team got a strong win against Sidney High School on Thursday in Miles City.
The Cowgirls topped Sidney in a high-scoring affair, 20-13, at Bender Park in Miles City.
In Thursday’s game the Cowgirls offense was firing on all cylinders. After falling behind early the Cowgirls put the clamps on defensively and caught fire at the plate.
The Cowgirls trailed 8-6 after one and 13-7 after two. After no scoring in the third the Cowgirls exploded for nine runs in the fourth inning. The Cowgirls would put two more runs on the board in the fifth and sixth innings, taking a commanding 20-13 lead into the seventh. Sidney was held scoreless in the top of the seventh, ending the game.
At the plate, the Cowgirls totaled an impressive 23 hits to 12 by Sidney.
Center fielder Brynn Notbohm was a menace against Sidney, going five-for-six in the game to go with five RBIs. Shortstop Taylor Gallo was strong as well, going four-for-five at the plate with an assist; and catcher Jacie Chapweske went three-for-four with an RBI.
Five other Cowgirls totaled two hits and an RBI in the game and another had a hit and two RBIs.
In the circle, Ella Morris was the starting pitcher for the Cowgirls, going five innings. Katelyn Harding pitched the final two innings, giving up just one hit and striking out two.
The Cowgirls planned to take on the Fergus Golden Eagles on Friday in Miles City before the game was postponed due to weather. The game has been rescheduled for tomorrow in Lewistown at 1 p.m.
The Cowgirls were also in action Tuesday against Dawson in Glendive. The results weren’t available at press time.
Derrick Calhoun can be reached at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.
