The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowgirls softball team opened their home schedule with a bang yesterday, topping Glasgow High School, 14-3.
The Cowgirls unleashed an offensive onslaught against the Glasgow Scotties in their home opener yesterday at Bender Park in Miles City.
With the win the Cowgirls moved to 2-3 on the young season.
After a quiet first inning that saw the Scotties score a run in the top of the inning and the Cowgirls go scoreless in the bottom; the Cowgirls would explode for five runs in the bottom of the second after holding the Scotties scoreless in the top of the inning.
The Scotties would score another run in the top of the third and the fifth but the Cowgirls hit them hard in the bottom of the fourth with another five runs and then put the game away with four more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Cowgirls outhit Glasgow 14-2 in the game and both teams committed an error.
At the plate, junior center fielder Brynn Notbohm gave the Scotties everything they could handle and more en route to a three-for-four day including a double and a triple with four RBIs.
Junior pitcher Ella Morris also went three-for-four in the game for the Cowgirls while junior right fielder Izabelle Wagner and junior shortstop Taylor Gallo each had two hits.
Sophomore Kalynn Heidemann; junior left fielder Abi Dyba; freshman third baseman Chrystean Logan; and senior first baseman Ella Anderson each had a hit in the game.
Morris and Wagner each stole a base in the game.
In the circle, Morris pitched an impressive five innings for the Cowgirls. The junior gave up just two hits, one earned run and struck out five in the game.
The Scotties sent out three pitchers to try and slow the Cowgirls bats down but none were successful.
The home opening win for the Cowgirls was a breath of fresh air for the team and a confidence building pallet cleanser after their loss to the Fergus Golden Eagles on Tuesday, in Lewistown.
On Tuesday the Cowgirls opened the game with a run in the top of the first inning but weren’t able to reach home for the rest of the game. On the other side, Fergus scored three runs in the second, one in the third, and another seven total across the fourth and fifth innings to run away with the win.
The Cowgirls were back in action today, taking on Havre High School in a doubleheader. The doubleheader was set for 1 and 3 p.m. in Havre. Statistics and scores weren’t available for the games by press time.
After today the Cowgirls next scheduled game is April 22 versus Lockwood High School in Miles City.