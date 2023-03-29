The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowgirls softball team will be bringing experience to the field for the 2023 season.
The big difference for this year’s team will be the experience their pitchers will bring to the circle, with last year seeing a lot of inexperience at the position. The Cowgirls are returning a strong defense and experienced bats to back up their pitchers.
“I am excited about this group of girls,” said Head Coach Chris Reed. “There are no surprises for me and my coaching staff as we have worked heavily with all these girls for the last few years. They are way ahead of where we were last year and most of them put in extra time in the summer playing for summer league teams.”
Reed added that his team is a fun bunch and although they have a lot of things to work on, they have a head start from the extra hours outside of the high school season.
“They kind of control their fate, which is a good feeling,” he said. “I think overall, they are a lot more confident coming into this season at virtually every aspect of the game.”
The Cowgirls graduated three seniors last year, including; 2nd-team All-Conference outfielder Haley Hould; second base Sierra Stevenson and catcher Hayes Hansen.
Outside of the graduated seniors the Cowgirls are returning most of their starting lineup. The current juniors and seniors on the roster were all starters last season.
The experience his team received last year will definitely help this year, according to Reed.
“Initially, our varsity starting line-up will be made up of girls who all have varsity experience,” Reed said. “That doesn’t happen often when you have three spots to fill, but we were able to get girls in games last year. Our hope is to start a little stronger than we did last year and most of that will come with confidence and composure.”
Reed added that the team is at least 12-girls deep on varsity.
Seniors Ella Anderson will play at first base; Cadence Blankenship will play third base, catcher and outfield; and Ella Morris will continue to pitch and play at second. Juniors Taylor Gallo is back at shortstop; Brynn Notbohm is at center field; and Izabelle Wagner is at right field.
Gallo and Notbohm were both 1st-Team All-Conference players last year, with Notbohm a two-time All-State player; and Blankenship and Morris were both Honorable Mention All-Conference.
According to Reed, junior Abi Dyba is back on the team after taking a season off and the team is excited to have her back as well.
Sophomores Chrystean Logan (third base, pitcher), Katelyn Harding (pitcher, utility) and Kalynn Heidemann (pitcher, utility) all saw starting time and significant varsity playing time last season.
“We have a very talented, competitive and deep group of sophomores and freshmen who are competing hard at practice and will provide outstanding depth,” Reed added.
The other sophomores on the team include Story Pawlowski; Kyleigh Zentz; Brynn Dyba; Jayde Wiley and Heidi Richard. The Freshman on the roster include Samantha Brown; Jacie Chapweske; Ka’Tlynn Erickson; Reygen Jensen and Caitlin Malenovsky.
“I feel we will be more confident and experienced at the pitcher position and our defense should be extremely solid behind them,” said Reed. “If our pitchers can keep hitters off balance and put balls near the strike zone our defense should be strong enough to make outs for us.”
Reed added that he believes the team’s hitting will be better this season as well.
“Over the last two seasons the girls have all come to understand that there are ways to move runners other than hitting it over the fence,” he said. “They are encouraged to bunt and put the ball in play by any means possible. If they do that there are a lot of things that can happen.”
The Cowgirls softball team will be opening their season in the Fergus Tournament in Lewistown April 6-7. The Cowgirls’ first home game will be April 13 against Glasgow at Bender Park in Miles City, with the game set for 5:30 p.m.
CCDHS Softball rosterCadence Blankenship
Irune Zambrano
Kalynn Heidemann
Ka’Tlynn Erickson
Katelyn Harding
Reygen Jensen
Kyleigh Zentz
Taylor Gallo
Jayde Wiley
Ella Anderson
Brynn Notbohm
Abi Dyba
Ella Morris
Heidi Richard
Story Pawlowski
Chrystean Logan
Izabelle Wagner
Brynn Dyba
Samantha Brown
Caitlin Malenovsky
Jacie Chapweske
Team managers: Caiden Haycock and Makenzie White
Head coach: Chris Reed
Assistant coach: Michela Jacobson and Donny Jagemeister
Volunteer assistant coach: Anne Marie Hagemeister
CCDSH Softball scheduleVarsity:
4/6-4/7 — Fergus Tournament, Fergus Fields
4/11 — at Fergus, Fergus Fields, 5 p.m.
4/13 — vs Glasgow, Bender Park, 5:30 p.m.
4/21 — at Sidney, South Meadow Park, 5 p.m.
4/22 — vs Lockwood, Bender Park, 12 p.m.
4/29 — vs Glendive, Bender Park, 12 p.m.
5/5 — vs Fergus, Bender Park, 5 p.m.
5/9 — at Glendive, Glendive Complex, 5 p.m.
5/12-5/13 — Laverne Combo, Butte
5/18-5/19 — NE A Divisional Tournament, Billings
5/25-5/27 — State A Tournament, Belgrade
JV:
3/31 — vs Sidney, Bender Park, 3 p.m.
4/6-4/7 — Fergus Tournament, Fergus Fields
4/11 — at Fergus, Fergus Fields
4/13 — vs Glasgow, Bender Park, 3:30 p.m.
4/21 — at Sidney, South Meadow Park, 3/5 p.m.
4/29 — vs Glendive, Bender Park, 10 a.m.
5/5 — vs Fergus, Bender Park, 3 p.m.
5/9 — at Glendive, Glendive Complex, 3 p.m.