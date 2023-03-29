Softball pic

The Custer County District High School softball team poses for a team photo.

 BS PHOTOGRAPHY

The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowgirls softball team will be bringing experience to the field for the 2023 season.

The big difference for this year’s team will be the experience their pitchers will bring to the circle, with last year seeing a lot of inexperience at the position. The Cowgirls are returning a strong defense and experienced bats to back up their pitchers.

