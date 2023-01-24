The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowgirls basketball team got a huge win over the weekend over the previously undefeated No. 1 seeded Billings Central Catholic High School Rams.
The Cowgirls topped the Rams 50-48 on Friday at the CCDHS gym in Miles City, handing the Rams their first loss of the season.
Prior to Friday's game the Cowgirls fell in a tough road battle to Hardin on Thursday, 62-59; and got a dominant win over Baker on Jan. 14.
"We are doing some things well with a strong win versus Baker, a competitive three-point loss at Hardin and a 50-48 win over No. 1 Billings Central, who were 10-0," said Head Coach Randy Robinson. "Our focus moving forward is to play with a more competitive spirit as well as focusing on doing our jobs to improve our offensive and defensive execution."
As of Saturday, the Cowgirls are 3-1 in Northeast A competition and 7-4 overall. The Cowgirls are second in the Northeast A, trailing No. 1 Havre who is 6-0 in Northeast A play and 8-4 overall.
Against Billings Central the Cowgirls were led in scoring by sophomore Jillian Kanduch who had 14 points on five-of-12 shooting from the field including three shots from deep. Kanduch added five assists, three rebounds, two blocks and six steals/deflections.
Sophomore Alli Glasscock added 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and six steals/deflections. Glasscock got to the free throw line for six shots, hitting five of them.
The Cowgirls also got nine points from senior Lainey Smith; four points, seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist from senior Alora Baker; and junior Rylee Smith scored five.
Against Hardin on Thursday, the Cowgirls were led by Kanduch and Lainey Smith who both scored 12 points. Kanduch added five rebounds, three assists and six steals/deflections; and Lainey Smith added four assists, three rebounds and a steal. Rylee Smith was the third Cowgirl in double figures with 11 points to go with four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Baker had eight points and seven rebounds; Glasscock had six points and five rebounds; junior Heidi Phalen had five points, four assists and three rebounds; Camdyn Waterman had three points and three rebounds; and Jersey Kanduch had two points, three assists and two rebounds.
Against Baker on Jan, 14, the Cowgirls had three scorers in double figures led by Baker with 12 points and eight rebounds. Rylee Smith scored 11 points to go with eight rebounds; and Lainey Smith scored 10 points to go with four rebounds and three assists.
Glasscock scored eight points and had five rebounds; Waterman had seven points, five rebounds and two assists; Jillian Kanduch had seven points, four assists and three rebounds; and Phalen added five points, two rebounds and an assist.
The Cowgirls will be back in action on Thursday when they host Dawson County High School in Miles City. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the CCDHS gymnasium.