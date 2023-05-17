The Cowgirls softball team from Custer County District High School (CCDHS) ended a hard-fought weekend at the Laverne Combo in Butte with a grind-it-out win over Butte Central.
After losing two on Friday and their opener Saturday morning the Cowgirls came away with a win over Butte Central that saw them edge out a win, 4-3.
The Cowgirls fell to Corvallis 17-7 and then Beaverhead County 11-8 on Friday; and then lost to Hamilton 14-3 on Saturday.
Against Butte Central Ella Morris got the start in the circle for the Cowgirls, pitching a strong five innings that saw her give up just four hits, three runs and striking out five.
At the plate the Cowgirls got six hits, with catcher Brynn Notbohm and shortstop Chrystean Logan each going two-for-two. Notbohm added three RBIs in the game off of her two doubles. Notbohm and Logan also each had a stolen base in the game.
Left fielder Izabelle Wagner and Jacie Chapweske each had a hit in the game with Chapweske having an RBI.
Against Beaverhead County on Friday the Cowgirls lost a heartbreaker, carrying an 8-7 lead into the bottom of the fourth before Beaverhead put up four to get the win.
First baseman Ella Anderson led the team at the plate against Beaverhead, going three-for-three with four RBIs. Notbohm and Samantha Brown each had two hits in the game and Chapweske added one.
Katelyn Harding got the nod in the circle to start for the Cowgirls, going three innings. Morris pitched the final inning for the Cowgirls.
Corvallis jumped out to an early lead against the Cowgirls in Friday’s opener, and it was an uphill climb for them the rest of the game. Corvallis scored 17 runs in the first two innings, and although the Cowgirls tried to claw back with seven runs in the third inning, it was too little too late.
Anderson led the team with two hits in the game while Notbohm, Wagner and shortstop Taylor Gallo each added one.
Kalynn Heidemann and Brown each had time in the circle for the Cowgirls.
Hamilton was another game that saw the Cowgirls struggle to slow down their opponents’ offense while struggling to put up runs of their own.
Notbohm led the team at the plate with two hits while Morris and Brown each put up one.
In the circle Morris and Harding each tried to deal with the Hamilton offense.
The Cowgirls will now look to the Northeast A Divisional tournament Thursday and Friday in Billings. They will be fighting for a spot in next weekend’s State A tournament in Belgrade.