The Cowgirls softball team from Custer County District High School (CCDHS) ended a hard-fought weekend at the Laverne Combo in Butte with a grind-it-out win over Butte Central.

After losing two on Friday and their opener Saturday morning the Cowgirls came away with a win over Butte Central that saw them edge out a win, 4-3.

