The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowgirls basketball team got two big home wins over the weekend, pushing their win streak to three games.

On Saturday, the Cowgirls topped the Laurel High School Locomotives, 49-46; and on Thursday the Cowgirls had a blowout win over the Dawson County High School Red Devils, 56-21.

