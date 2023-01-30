The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowgirls basketball team got two big home wins over the weekend, pushing their win streak to three games.
On Saturday, the Cowgirls topped the Laurel High School Locomotives, 49-46; and on Thursday the Cowgirls had a blowout win over the Dawson County High School Red Devils, 56-21.
The win over Laurel was particularly impressive as Laurel had only one loss on the season prior to playing the Cowgirls and was the No. 4 ranked team in Class A girls basketball.
With the wins in the book the Cowgirls' record moved to 9-4 on the season with a 4-1 record in the Northeast A. The Cowgirls are currently the No. 2 seed in the Northeast A.
Against Laurel, the Cowgirls fought through three quarters, going back and forth with the Locomotives, before locking in on defense in the fourth quarter to grind out the win. The Cowgirls led 24-22 at the half, trailed 37-35 after three quarters, and then held the locomotives to just nine points in the fourth quarter.
The Cowgirls had three scorers in double figures Saturday against Laurel.
Junior Rylee Smith had 14 points, four rebounds and an assist in the game to lead the team. Senior Lainey Smith scored 13 points and four rebounds; and sophomore Jillian Kanduch stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Junior Alli Glasscock had four points and nine rebounds; Senior Alora Baker had four points and six rebounds; junior Heidi Phalen had three points and five rebounds; and sophomore Camdyn Waterman had four rebounds, two assists and a point.
As a team the Cowgirls shot 44% from the field, 38% from three-point range and hit 14-of-26 free throw attempts.
Against Dawson, the Cowgirls used a huge second half and locked in on defense to get the big win. The Cowgirls held Dawson to just 10 points in the first half of the game and just two points in the third quarter. On offense the Cowgirls led 20-10 at the half and scored 36 points in the second half to just 11 by Dawson.
It was a well-balanced attack for the Cowgirls in their blowout win over the Red Devils.
Baker was the only Cowgirl that cracked double figures in the game, but three Cowgirls score nine points and another scored eight. Baker scored 10 points with five rebounds; Rylee Smith scored nine points, grabbed five rebounds and had four assists; Glasscock had nine points and two rebounds; and Lainey Smith had nine point and a rebound; and Jillian Kanduch had eight points, six rebounds and three assists to go with eight steals/deflections.
Phalen filled the stat sheet with six points, eight rebounds and five assists; Waterman had three points, six assists and four rebounds; and Jersey Kanduch had three assists, two rebounds and two steals/deflections.
As a team the Cowgirls shot 40% from the field, 35% from three-point range and were four-of-eight at the free throw line.
The Cowgirls will be back in action on Friday when they host the Northeast A leading Havre Blue Ponies. Tipoff in Miles City is set for 7:30 p.m.