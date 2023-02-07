In Miles City on Friday night the Cowgirls were edged by the division leading Havre Blue Ponies, 50-48; and then on Saturday the Cowgirls traveled to Lewistown and got a blowout win over Fergus.
As of Saturday, the Cowgirls were 5-2 in division play and 10-5 overall. The Cowgirls are currently the No. 2 seed in the Northeast A division. Havre is 7-0 and in first place and Fergus is currently the No. 3 seed.
The Cowgirls are 4-1 in their last five games.
“Team played really well as we lost to Havre who is the top Class A program in the state by two points,” Head Coach Randy Robinson said. “They just got their All-State post back after sitting out with a foot injury. We rebounded from a tough close loss versus Havre with a dominant win against a quality Fergus team on Saturday.”
On Friday, the Cowgirl comeback bid came up just short as they lost by two to Havre. The Cowgirls fell behind early, trailing 30-24 at the half. The third quarter saw the Cowgirls make up some ground but they just couldn’t get over the hump in the fourth, losing by two to Havre.
The Cowgirls were led by Jillian Kanduch in the battle against Havre, where she scored 18 points to go with four rebounds and three assists. Alli Glasscock was the other Cowgirl in double figures, scoring 12 points to go with nine rebounds.
Heidi Phalen had seven points, four rebounds and two assists; Lainey Smith had five points and five assists; Rylee Smith four points; and Alora Baker had two points, three rebounds and an assist.
As a team the Cowgirls shot 41% from the field; hit four-of-five three-point attempts; and were 10-of-12 at the free throw line.
Against Fergus the Cowgirls hit the road on a back-to-back and responded from their close loss with a blowout win over their division foe.
The game was close after the first quarter but the Cowgirls blew the game open in the second, outscoring Fergus 20-9 and taking a 29-14 lead into the half. The Cowgirls didn’t let off the gas in the second, outscoring Fergus 29-20 en route to their 58-34 drubbing.
Rylee Smith had a huge game for the Cowgirls against Fergus, scoring 22 points to go with 12 rebounds. Rylee Smith had an ultra efficient game in the blowout win shooting four-of-seven from the field, three-of-four from three-point range, and hitting all five of her free throw attempts.
Glasscock had ten points and seven rebounds; Kanduch had seven points, four rebounds and two assists; Phalen had six points, five rebounds and an assist; Camdyn Waterman had six points, five rebounds and an assist; Lainey Smith had three points, six assists and two rebounds; and Baker had three points and six rebounds.
The Cowgirls will be back in action today, taking on St. Labre on the road. The Cowgirls will close out their home schedule on Saturday against Sidney for Senior Night.