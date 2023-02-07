Jillian Kanduch Cowgirls pic

Cowgirls Jillian Kanduch rises up for the layup during their close home battle against the division leading Havre Blue Ponies. Kanduch scored 18 points and had four rebounds and three assists in the game.

 Sharon Moore

In Miles City on Friday night the Cowgirls were edged by the division leading Havre Blue Ponies, 50-48; and then on Saturday the Cowgirls traveled to Lewistown and got a blowout win over Fergus.

As of Saturday, the Cowgirls were 5-2 in division play and 10-5 overall. The Cowgirls are currently the No. 2 seed in the Northeast A division. Havre is 7-0 and in first place and Fergus is currently the No. 3 seed.

