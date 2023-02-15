The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowgirls basketball team continued their strong play with a dominant win over the Sidney Eagles on Saturday night at home.
The Cowgirls cruised past Sidney 67-42 in Miles City.
Sidney led early, up 16-15 after the first quarter, but then the Cowgirls stormed back, outscoring Sidney 36-13 over the next two quarters. The Cowgirls kept up the pressure in the fourth to get the win.
Alli Glasscock led the way for the Cowgirls in Saturday night’s win, scoring 20 points to go with three rebounds and an assist. Glasscock hit six-of-nine field goal attempts in the game and was eight-for-nine from the free throw line.
Lainey Smith put in 18 points for the Cowgirls and Jillian Kanduch had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Alora Baker had eight points, two rebounds an assist and a block; Jersey Kanduch had four points, four assists and three rebounds; and Heidi Phalen had four points, three rebounds and two assists.
As a team, the Cowgirls struggled on offense, hitting just 37% of their field goal attempts and 26% from three-point range, but were an impressive 18-of-19 at the free throw line. The Cowgirls clamped down on the defensive end of the court though, with four blocks and 29 combined steals and deflections.
The Cowgirls are locked into the No. 2 seed in the Northeast Division. The Eastern A Divisional Basketball tournament will be next weekend at MetraPark in Billings.