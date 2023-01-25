The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys wrestling team battled hard over the weekend at the Class A Duals held in Lewistown.
The Class A Duals pitted the different Class A teams against each other in team duals, giving teams a chance to wrestle against teams they don’t usually see prior to the state tournament.
“I like where we’re at,” said Head Coach Mike Etchemendy. “We went six and two with a banged up team. Currey (Brown) is still out and both heavyweights (Holden Meged and Jackson Miller).”
Etchemendy added that his team is also not a strong dual team, that they are built more as a tournament team.
One standout from the weekend, according to Etchemendy, was junior Easton DeJong, who went undefeated and beat two ranked opponents.
The Cowboys finished in second place in Pool D play behind Ronan, qualifying for the championship rounds tournament. Dillon finished third, Park finished fourth and Hardin finished fifth in the pool.
In round one of pool play the Cowboys had a bye; in round two they were topped by Ronan; in round three they beat Hardin 51-21; in round four the Cowboys topped Park 59-18; and in the fifth round the Cowboys beat Dillon 53-24.
Columbia Falls won Pool A with Sidney second; Laurel and Frenchtown were first and second in Pool B; and Havre finished first ahead of Libby/Troy in Pool C.
In the tournament the Cowboys topped Corvallis in the opening round, 54-24; and then fell to Laurel in the quarterfinals, 45-30. The Cowboys finished the tournament in seventh place.
Columbia Falls took first, Havre took second, Laurel finished third, Frenchtown finished fourth, Sidney/Fairview took fifth, Ronan took sixth, and Libby/Troy was eighth.
“We all know it’s anyone’s race,” Etchemendy said about the Class A race. “There are five to six teams with a shot and we’re one of them. The team title is going to be won and lost in the wrestle backs.”
The Cowboys also dualed Libby/Troy and Fergus over the weekend, two teams they haven’t seen all year. They topped Libby 43-30 and got a dominant 57-15 win over Fergus.
The Cowboys wrestling team will be back in action tomorrow as they host their MC Quad at the CCDHS gymnasium. Start time is 4 p.m.
The quad tomorrow is senior night for the Cowboys and Cowgirls wrestling teams.
(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)
(Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in Monday’s edition of the Miles City Star. In that story the stats listed were incorrect.)