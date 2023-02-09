After a strong season for the young Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls wrestling teams, the state tournament is finally here.
The Montana High School Association All-Class State Wrestling Tournament will be held tomorrow and Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.
There will be 23 Cowboys and Cowgirls competing at this weekends tournament to try and become champions and have their names engraved in the Montana wrestling history books.
The Cowboys qualifiers were Caleb Smith, Will Merkel, Jake Phalen, Trent Penrod, Carson Gardner, Ryder Lufborough, Isaac Beardsley, Currey Brown, Morgan Buckingham, Deegan Tvedt, Ryan Paxson, Manny Goche, Easton DeJong, Jaiden Gibson, Jackson Miller and Holden Meged.
Beardsley will look to add another state championship to his resume, this time at 132 pounds, opening his tournament against West No. 6 James Holmes. Beardsley was the 120-pound state champion last year.
At 138 pounds Brown will look to avenge his championship-round loss in last year’s state championship. He enters the tournament as the East No. 1 seed and will open his tournament against West No. 8 Xavier Reatz. Brown topped three-time state champion Owen Lonski, from Sidney, in the Eastern A Divisional Tournament last week and his road to a championship might run through Lonski at state.
Meged will be looking to take the heavyweight crown at this year’s state tournament after falling to teammate Gabe Walker in the championship round of last year’s tournament. Meged will open this year’s state tournament against West No. 8 James Whitcomb.
At 103 pounds Smith will open the state tournament against West No. 7 Jaxson Sterling and Merkel will open his tournament against West No. 4 Riley Osborn; at 113 pounds Penrod will open his tournament against West No. 1 Logan Barnes and Phalen will open his tournament against West No. 5 Travis Nygard; at 120 pounds Gardner will open his tournament against West. No. 1 Ridge Cote; at 126 pounds Lufborough will open his tournament against West No. 1 Tyler Gilfry; and at 145 pounds Buckingham will open his tournament against West No. 4 Will James Courville.
At 152 pounds Tvedt will open his tournament against West No. 3 Hank Hagenbarth; at 160 pounds Paxson will open his tournament against West No. 2 Landon Bishop; at 170 pounds Goche will open his tournament against West No. 2 Dillon Warner; at 182 pounds DeJong will open his tournament against West No. 7 Cole Dalke; at 205 pounds Gibson will open his tournament against West No. 6 Nai Bash and at heavyweight Miller will open his tournament against West No. 7 Zachary Sannar.
The state qualifiers for the Cowgirls were Robin Leidholt, Grayle Fox, Story Pawlowski, Ariana Ellison, Kya Gilmore, Abi Dyba and Madilyn Juelke.
Gilmore will be looking to avenge her championship round loss at last year’s state tournament coming into this year’s tournament as a top seed. At 152 pounds Gilmore will open her tournament with a bye and await the winner between Bridget Smith and Leona Dodson Howe.
At 114 pounds Leidholt will open the tournament with a bye and await the winner of Aydin Gonzales and Cyla Adams; at 120 pounds Fox will have a bye and await the winner of Camryn Fiscus and Trinity Bolvin; at138 pounds Pawlowski will open her tournament against Nizhoni Haynes; at 145 pounds Ellison will open her tournament with a bye and await the winner between Olivia Post and Hattie Morrow; at 165 pounds Dyba will open her tournament with a bye and take on Celia Jaeger in the second round; and at 185 pounds Madilyn Juelke will open her tournament against Lillian Hamner.
Although the tournament is an “All-Class” tournament, there will be three separate tournaments for the boys individually. Class AA will compete against itself, as will Class A, and Classes B and C will compete together. For the team awards Class AA will be in one category and then Classes A, B and C will be in a second.
For the girls tournament all classes will be competing against each other and be awarded accordingly.
Admission for the tournament is $23 for both days for an adult and $18 for a student; $14 for a single session for an adult and $12 for a student; $8 for an adult after 4 p.m. Friday or Saturday and $6 for a student. Tickets can be purchased at the tournament or by calling the MetraPark Ticket Office at 1-800-366-8538.