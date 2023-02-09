CCDHS Wrestling team picutre

The Cowboys and Cowgirls wrestling team will be competing at the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament tomorrow and Saturday at MetraPark in Billings.

 Woody Smith

After a strong season for the young Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls wrestling teams, the state tournament is finally here.

The Montana High School Association All-Class State Wrestling Tournament will be held tomorrow and Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.

(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)