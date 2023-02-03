The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls wrestling teams will be competing in their Eastern A Divisional Wrestling Tournaments tomorrow in Havre.
The divisional tournament will see boys and girls from the Class A east schools competing for a shot at making it to the State All Class Wrestling Tournament next weekend in Billings.
“I like our chances, but there are four strong teams here that can win it,” said Head Coach Mike Etchemendy about his team at the divisional tournament. “We’re one of them.”
Etchemendy added that those top teams will also have a strong chance at the state tournament.
“Right now there are so many unanswered questions,” Etchemendy said. “The next two weekends are either going to be really fun or really painful.”
At the Eastern A divisional wrestling tournament there will be eight wrestlers per weight class that will qualify for the state tournament. Those qualifiers will join the eight qualifiers per weight class from the west to make up the 16-wrestler brackets at the state tournament.
This year is the first year girls wrestlers will compete at a divisional tournament in order to qualify for the state tournament. In years past all girls qualified for the state tournament due to the limited number of wrestlers. With an increase in girls wrestlers though it was decided to hold a divisional tournament.
The girls qualifiers for the state tournament will be a little more complicated, as the state moves towards making girls and boys wrestling more similar. In girls wrestling, there is still a large imbalance between the number of wrestlers in different areas and weight classes. Because of this, the formula for qualifiers for the girls state tournament still needs to remain a bit different than for the boys.
For the girls, the state tournament brackets will be made up of 24 wrestlers determined by the Equitable Distribution of Qualifiers (EDQ) formula.
According to the Montana High School Association (MHSA) website, the EDQ formula uses total participants for each weight class in each division divided by total participants for each weight class in all six divisions multiplied by 24.
There are two guaranteed qualifiers for the state tournament in each weight class. The MHSA will notify all divisional tournament managers of the number of qualifiers for each weight class after all divisional brackets have been built.
The girls that qualify for the state tournament will be seeded at a meeting between the divisional and state tournaments.
In last year’s state tournament, the Cowboys finished third-place as a team and had two state champions. This was the second time in three years that the Cowboys finished top-three at the state tournament.
The Cowboys returned junior 120-pound state champion Isaac Beardsley; junior Holden Meged, who took second at heavyweight in last year’s state tournament, falling to teammate Gabe Walker; senior Curry Brown, who finished second at 138 pounds; senior Caleb Smith, who took fourth at 103 pounds; and junior Easton DeJong, who finished fourth at 170 pounds.
Also on the Cowboys roster from last year’s state tournament are senior Payton Gaskins; senior Jaiden Gibson; and senior Jackson Miller.
Senior Tucker Ellison also made last year’s state tournament but will miss the remainder of this season due to knee surgery he will be having soon.
The Cowgirls state-tournament returners include senior Kya Gilmore, who took second at state last year at 145 pounds; sophomore Robin Leidholt, who took fifth at last year’s state tournament at 113 pounds; sophomore Ariana Ellison, who won four matches at the state tournament; and junior Mayse Fox, who won two matches in the consolation bracket of last year’s tournament.