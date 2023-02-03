Cowboys/Cowgirls wrestling team

The Cowboys and Cowgirls wrestling team pose for a photo. They will be competing in the Eastern A Divisional Wrestling Tournament this weekend in Havre.

 Submitted Photo/Woody Smith

The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls wrestling teams will be competing in their Eastern A Divisional Wrestling Tournaments tomorrow in Havre.

The divisional tournament will see boys and girls from the Class A east schools competing for a shot at making it to the State All Class Wrestling Tournament next weekend in Billings.

