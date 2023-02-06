The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls wrestling teams both came home with Eastern A titles this weekend.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls wrestling teams both finished first in the team standings at their respective Eastern A Divisional tournaments in Havre on Saturday.
The Cowboys took first with 224 points, edging out Laurel’s 216.5 points. Defending champion Sidney was third with 192.5 points; Lockwood was fourth with 182 points and Havre was fifth with 107 points.
The Cowgirls took first by a comfortable margin, scoring 117.5 points. Havre was second with 96 points, Lockwood was third with 92 points, Lewistown was fourth with 48.5 points and Sidney was fifth with 30 points.
The top individual wrestlers from the boys and girls divisional tournaments in the Eastern A will be joined by the top competitors in the west at this weekend’s state tournament.
The Montana High School Association (MHSA) All-Class State Wrestling Tournaments will be Friday and Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.
Individually the Cowboys and Cowgirls had six champions and had 23 wrestlers qualify for this weekends state tournament.
“Overall the team did good,” said Head Coach Mike Etchemendy. “I thought a couple of guys could have done better. Currey and Holden looked solid after their injuries. The rest of the returning starters all did their jobs.”
Etchemendy added that the goal for the team isn’t just making the state tournament though, it’s excelling at state once they get there.
Cowboys senior Currey Brown won the 138-pound Eastern A crown; junior Holden Meged was the heavyweight champion; Cowgirls sophomore Robin Leidholt won the 114-pound championship; sophomore Story Pawlowski took the title at 138 pounds; senior Kya Gilmore was the 152-pound champion; and junior Abi Dyba won the Eastern A title at 165 pounds.
En route to his divisional title Brown topped Sidney’s three-time state champion Owen Lonski, who finished sixth after injury defaulting out of the fifth-place match.
The other state qualifiers for the Cowboys were senior Caleb Smith, Will Merkel, freshman Jake Phalen, Trent Penrod, freshman Carson Gardner, freshman Ryder Lufborough, junior Isaac Beardsley, senior Morgan Buckingham, sophomore Deegan Tvedt, junior Ryan Paxson, junior Manny Goche, junior Easton DeJong, senior Jaiden Gibson and senior Jackson Miller.
Smith took second at 103 pounds, falling to Sidney’s Gordan Knapp in the championship round; DeJong took second at 182 pounds, falling to Havre’s Kale VanCampen in the championship round; Miller took second at heavyweight; Beardsley took third at 132 pounds; Gibson took third at 205 pounds; Phalen took fourth at 113 pounds; Merkel took fifth at 103 pounds; Buckingham took fifth at 145 pounds; Tvedt took sixth at 152 pounds; Paxson took seventh at 160 pounds; Goche took seventh at 170 pounds; Penrod took eighth at 113 pounds; Gardner took eighth at 120 pounds and Lufborough took eighth at 126 pounds.
Etchemendy specifically mentioned Buckingham and Miller, who he said stepped it up at the divisional tournament.
“I think they started to believe in themselves,” he said. “I think they’ve only scratched the surface. Let’s see if they can build on it this weekend.”
Etchemendy echoed that sentiment when talking about the Cowgirls team and the way they have continued their strong season with an Eastern A crown.
“They started to believe in themselves,” Etchemendy said. “And I think they’ve only scratched the surface. Let’s see if they can build on it this weekend.”
Etchemendy added that he thinks the Cowgirls have a good chance at brining home top-three finishes at the state tournament.
“They did their jobs, beat the girls they should beat,” he added. “They have a lot of potential. They’re hard workers and it’s only going to get better.”
The other Cowgirls state qualifiers were eighth grader Grayle Fox, sophomore Ariana Ellison, and eighth grader Madilyn Juelke.
Grayle Fox finished second at 120 pounds, falling to Lockwood’s Meadow Mahlmeister in the championship round; Mayse Fox finished fourth at 126 pounds, falling to Livingston’s Samantha Stanbary in the third-place match; Ellison finished third at 145 pounds, topping Lewistown’s Lidia D’Hooge in the third-place match; and Juelke took second at 185 pounds, falling to Havre’s Clara Laird in the championship round.
“I was impressed with our eighth graders on both teams,” Etchemendy said. “They all have had a great year and a good weekend.”
About what his teams will be doing this week to prepare for the state tournament, Etchemendy said that it is more mental.
“We just need to get them ready to fight,” he said.