Senior Jackson Whicker and the Cowboys sprinters led the way for the Custer County District High School (CCDHS) track and field teams at their home John Polich Invitational on Tuesday in Miles City.
Whicker took first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.26 and second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.27.
Senior Riley Cline finished fifth in the 100-meter with a personal-best time of 11.42; senior Jay Pluhar finished eighth with a personal-best time of 11.82; and junior Phillip VanCleave finished tenth with a personal-best time of 11.91. VanCleave and Pluhar finished seventh and eighth respectively in the 200-meter as well with times of 24.53 and 24.65.
The Cowboys 4x100-meter relay team of VanCleave, Cline, Pluhar and Whicker also took first place with a time of 44.40. The 4x400-meter relay team of Cline, junior Gage Gunther, sophomore Beck Whicker and Jackson Whicker finished second with a time of 3:42.21.
Beck Whicker took second in the 400-meter run with a personal-best time of 52.69, with VanCleave finishing eighth with a personal-best time of 55.85.
Junior Maverick Niece took third in the 800-meter run. Sophomores Izak Ziebarth and Trenton Smith finished No. 12 and No. 13 with personal-best times of 2:22.73 and 2:24.06 respectively. Niece also finished sixth in the 1600-meter with a personal-best time of 5:03.50 while Smith finished tenth with a time of 5:28.41.
Gunther, who usually runs the 800 and 1600-meter races, took third in the 3200-meter long distance run with a personal-best time of 10:27.56. Niece finished eleventh in the event with a personal-best time of 11:00.58.
In the 110-meter hurdles the Cowboys got fifth and sixth place finishes from freshmen Liam Lancaster with a time of 18.80 and Easton Dighans with a personal-best time of 19.51. In the 300-meter hurdles Dighans took seventh with a time of 47.22 and Lancaster took ninth with a time of 49.53.
In the field events Ziebarth took third in the long jump with a personal-best distance of 18 feet 4.25 inches and Phalen took seventh in the pole vault with a height of 10’6.
The top individual finisher for the Cowgirls track and field team was junior Heidi Phalen, who took first place in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 49.41. Freshman Bailey Muscha took seventh in the event with a time of 55.83. Phalen took fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 17.84 while Muscha finished eighth with a personal-best time of 18.60.
Sophomore Greta Tooke finished second in the 400-meter run with a personal-best time of 1:02.73. Cowgirls freshman Peyton Frame took fifth in the 400-meter with a personal-best time of 1:04.01; freshman Hailey Welch took ninth with a personal best time of 1:07.08; and freshman Emily Torgerson took eleventh with a personal-best time of 1:07.67.
In the 800-meter run Tooke finished fourth with a time of 2:30.95; Frame took sixth with a time of 2:34.61 and Torgerson finished eighth with a time of 2:39.07.
In the long distance runs senior Ellie Brown had strong performances for the Cowgirls. Brown took fifth in the 1600-meter with a time of 6:15.68 and third in the 3200-meter with a time of 13:35.19.
Sophomore Sashia Peaslee took ninth in the 1600-meter with a time of 6:51.38 and senior Kaylee Diaz took tenth with a season-best time of 6:59.88; and in the 3200-meter Peaslee finished fifth with a time of 14:27.11 and junior Zaylee Ziebarth finished sixth with a personal-best time of 15:42.31.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Phalen, sophomore Camdyn Waterman, Frame and Torgerson took fourth with a time of 53.92; and the 4x400-meter relay team of Phalen, Frame, Torgerson and Tooke finished second with a time of 4:20.01.
In the field events junior Erin Backes took second in the discus with a personal-best distance of 109’10.5 and sophomore Fraya Baker finished tenth with a personal-best distance of 84’9. Backes also took fourth in javelin with a distance of 93’5 while junior Trisity Deason took fifth with a distance of 90’3.
Phalen took fifth in the pole vault with a distance of 9’0; freshman Ryleigh Eurich took sixth in the shot put with a distance of 31’0 and junior Grace Stadley took eleventh with a distance of 28’4.5.
Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls took fourth in their respective team standings.
The Cowboys finished fourth with 69 points, finishing behind Laurel’s 151 points, Fergus’s 123 points and Dawson County’s 76 points.
For the Cowgirls, they scored 68 points for fourth place, finishing behind Laurel’s 139 points, Fergus’s 93 points and Lockwood’s 82 points.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls track and field teams were in action on Friday at the Bill Kelly Twilight Invitational in Glendive. Results weren’t available by press time.
Their next action will be next weekend at the Eastern A Divisionals in Sidney.