Senior Jackson Whicker and the Cowboys sprinters led the way for the Custer County District High School (CCDHS) track and field teams at their home John Polich Invitational on Tuesday in Miles City.

Whicker took first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.26 and second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.27.

