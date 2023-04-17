The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls track and field teams competed over the weekend at the Billings Invite.
The Cowboys as a team finished ninth at the invite and the Cowgirls didn’t crack the top-10 for girls teams.
Billings West took first in the boys invite with 117.5 points, Billings Senior took second with 112.5 points and Lockwood took third with 60 points. In the girls invite Billings Skyview took first with 124 points, Billings Senior took second with 83.66 points and Buffalo took third with 82 points.
The top finisher for the Cowboys was junior Gage Gunther, who took first in the 800-meter run in 2:04.57. The finish was a season-best time for Gunther.
In the 4x400-meter relay, the Cowboys team of senior Riley Cline, Gunther, sophomore Beck Whicker and senior Jackson Whicker finished in second place with a time of 3:35.97.
Whicker took sixth in the 100-meter dash in 11.48; senior Jay Pluhar finished ninth in the 400-meter run with a personal-best time of 54.75 and was No. 13 in the long jump with a distance of 17-11.00; and the 4x100-meter relay team of junior Phillip VanCleave, Cline, junior Jade Willson and Whicker took fifth with a time of 45.45.
For the Cowgirls, junior Heidi Phalen took eighth in the 200-meter dash with a personal-best time of 28.16 to lead the team’s individual finishers. Phalen also set personal-best times in the prelims of the 100-meter dash and 100-meter hurdles events. She finished the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.53, and the hurdles with a time of 18.63.
Freshman Cowgirls Peyton Frame finished ninth in the 800-meter run with a personal-best time of 2:36.20; freshman Ryleigh Eurich took seventh in the shot put with a personal-best distance of 31-10.00; junior Erin Backes took No. 11 in the javelin with a personal-best distance of 93-03; and senior Kya Gilmore and Phalen each tied for 10th in the pole vault with a height of 7-06.00.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls track and field teams will be back in action tomorrow as they compete at the Billings Senior Invitational in Billings.
