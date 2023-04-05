The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis teams kicked off their season over the weekend with duals against Baker, Terry and Forsyth.
The duals were played on Saturday at the Miles City Tennis Courts located at the Denton Sports Complex.
In singles competition against Baker Cowgirl Alina Kot topped Baker’s Kaytlynn Gaub, 8-2; Cowgirl Brynn Coffin topped Gaub, 8-2; Cowboy Kordt Smith beat Mercedes Runfola, 8-0; Cowgirl Chloe Chappel beat Emily Enos, 8-5; Cowgirl Maggie Morris fell to Kayl Hadley, 8-6; and Cowgirl Clea Rapson fell to Carlee Gundlach, 8-5.
In doubles competition against Baker the team of Cowgirls Demi Williams and Chloe Dickman topped the team of Gundlach and Kyal Hadley, 8-3; the team of Lainey Smith and Stella Rapson beat the team of Kayl and Kyal Hadley, 8-0; the team of Chappel and Morris beat the team of Alynn Albriton and Ophelia Nacey, 8-0; and the team of Kot and Coffin topped the team of Kacee Moore and Gaub, 8-6.
Due to being snowed out on Thursday the Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis teams also took on Terry and Forsyth on Saturday, which wasn’t a scheduled match. The Cowboys had four boys play against Terry, who had 12 boys, leading to a lot of mixed matches.
In singles competition against Terry, Coffin topped Luke Holden, 8-5; Kot topped Misho Akhvlediani, 8-2; Rapson topped Akhvlediani, 8-1; and Lainey Smith fell to Holden, 8-4.
In doubles competition against Terry the Cowboys team of Kordt Smith and Saul Hostman topped the team of Giacomo De Pietro and Andrew Vilhauer, 8-3; the Cowboys team of Brennan Holmen and Silas Counts IV topped the team of Leonardo Mogni and Jarreth Hadley, 8-1; and the team of Chappel and Morris topped the team of Juan Pinacho and Ethan Boyer, 8-5.
The results from the matches against Forsyth weren’t available at press time.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls junior varsity teams will be in action tomorrow against Terry and Forsyth.
The next scheduled dual for the varsity team will be Tuesday in the Campbell County Dual in Gillette, WY.