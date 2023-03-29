The Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis teams from Custer County High School (CCDHS) will be looking to continue the success they found last year.
The teams return a lot of experience from last year’s younger squads, including multiple athletes with state tournament experience.
One glaring difference on the Cowboys tennis team this season will be the absence of two-time defending State Champion Dalton Polesky, who graduated last season. Polesky was Class A State Champion his junior and senior years, not losing a match both years.
Despite this, a young Cowboys team from last year is returning a lot of players with experience including three state qualifiers. Charlie Lang qualified in Boy’s Singles last year and Jake Larson and Samson Hostman qualified in Boy’s Doubles.
The Cowboys managed to bring home the third-place trophy at the state tournament, their first state tournament hardware since their second-place finish in 2000.
The Cowgirls are returning senior Bryn Coffin, who finished fourth at the state tournament last year in Girl’s Singles; and the state tournament qualifying Girl’s Doubles team of seniors Lainey Smith and Emma Barlog. All three Cowgirls received All-State honors.
Coffin was the Eastern A Divisional Champion while both the Cowboys and Cowgirls won their divisional tournaments.
The Cowgirls lost four seniors to graduation last year: Rayna Ponessa, Erin Doran, Kailey Brimmer and Jenna Watts.
“I am excited about Bryn Coffin and Samson Hostman in Singles, and this could be Lainey Smith and Emma Barlog’s year as they should make their fourth appearance at State if they stay healthy,” said Head Coach Scott Rapson.
This year’s CCDHS tennis roster is bigger than usual, especially on the boys side. There are currently 28 athletes on the Cowboys roster and 23 athletes on the Cowgirls roster.
“There is definitely more interest this year, especially on the boys side,” Rapson said. “There have been years where we didn’t have 10 boys. I’m not really sure why more are coming out for tennis, although it adds some challenges on the court, it does make us more competitive.”
Rapson added that it would be nice if they had more JV meets.
“I hear Glendive has pretty good numbers this year so I’m hoping to add something with them,” he said.
The Cowgirls will open their season on Friday when they host the Baker girls team in a dual at the Miles City Tennis courts. The action is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
The Cowboys will start their season at the Forsyth Tournament, which will be played at the Miles City Tennis courts on Saturday. The Cowgirls will also be in action at that tournament.
CCDHS Tennis rosterCowboys:
Wyatt Bennett
Dillon Chapmon
Silas Counts IV
Tyler Dodge
Carson Gardner
Brennan Holmen
Gentry Holmen
Samson Hostman
Saul Hostman
Austin Hould
Colton Kamis
Damien Kobelt
Charlie Lang
CJ Lang
Ryder Lee
Jake Larson
Tiegen March
Cobin Melchior
Ridge Miller
Daxton Murnion-Dinsdale
Isaac Pileski
Gabriel Pulecio
Isak Rice
Owen Schieffert
Ryan Selk
Kordt Smith
Kaliber Thompson
Zander Williams
Cowgirls:
Aliese Arthur
Emma Barlog
Syra Brock
Kinzee Brimmer
Zoe Carman
Chloe Chappell
Brynn Coffin
Anna David
Chloe Dickman
Carley Dishon
Ariana Ellison
Sage Feller
Brylee Hager
Esperanza Hartson
Riley Jones
Alina Kot
Maggie Morris
Clea Rapson
Stella Rapson
Lilian Sapien
Lainey Smith
Shenae Suteesuntorntam
Demi Williams
Head Coach: Scott Rapson
CCDHS Tennis scheduleVarsity:
3/31— MC vs. Baker Dual, MC Tennis courts, 2 p.m. (girls only)
4/1 — Forsyth Home Tournament, MC Tennis courts
4/4 — MC vs. Glendive, MC Tennis courts, 2 p.m. (boys only)
4/11 — Campbell County Dual, Gillette, 10 a.m. (5/1 @ Gillette, backup date)
4/18 — MC @ Glendive, Glendive courts, 12:30 p.m.
4/21 — Hardin Invite, Hardin courts
4/24 — Billings West/Senior Duals, Pioneer Park, 2 p.m./4 p.m.
4/25 — Billings Skyview Dual, MC Tennis courts, 3 p.m.
4/28-4/29 — Glendive Elks Invite, Glendive courts, 8 a.m.
5/5-5/6 — Billings Mayfair, Pioneer Park, 8 a.m.
5/12 — Fergus Invite, Fergus courts
5/13 — Miles City Invite, MC Tennis courts, 9 a.m.
5/18-5/19 — NE A Divisional Meet, Lewistown, 10 a.m.
5/25-5/26 — State A Meet, Missoula
JV:
4/6 — MC vs. Forsyth Dual, MC Tennis courts, 2 p.m. (girls only)
5/2 — Miles City JV Tournament, MC Tennis courts, 10 a.m.
5/9 — Hardin JV Tournament, Hardin