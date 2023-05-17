The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis teams were in action on Friday in Lewistown.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls teams both had strong showings going up against Havre and Hardin. There was a scheduled home invite in Miles City for the Cowboys and Cowgirls for Saturday but it was cancelled due to rain.
“Even though we had a couple of tough losses, I was super pleased overall,” said Head Coach Scott Rapson.
In boys singles against Havre Samson Hostman topped No. 1 ranked Carter Spangler 8-3; Charlie Lang beat Callen Stoner 8-3; CJ Lang beat Gavin Hall 8-2; and Kordt Smith beat Ronin Olsen 8-1.
In boys doubles against Havre the team of Tiegan March and Gentry Holmen topped Mason Kinsella and Carter Chagnon 8-0.
In girls singles against Havre Stella Rapson topped Rayna Johnson 8-7 (9-7); Kinzee Brimmer beat Chloe Bricker 8-4; Maggie Morris got the win over Amaya Bliwernite 8-1; and Clea Rapson topped Lindsey Leinwand 8-7 (7-3).
In girls doubles the team of Lainey Smith and Emma Barlog topped Courtney Butchard and Cat Kaftan 8-1; Alina Kot and Bryn Coffin beat Emerald Tinsley and Kate Hemmet 8-0; and Chloe Dickman and Demi Williams beat Heather Herring and Alara Chandler 8-0.
In boys singles against Hardin Hostman topped Jack Baker 8-2; and CJ Lang beat Jon Whitman 8-4.
In boys doubles against Hardin Jake Larson and Ryder Lee topped Sean Mehling 8-1; and Owen Scheiffert and Isaac Pikeski beat Landon Orthman and Kaden Billin 8-3.
In girls singles against Hardin Coffin topped Taiya Guitill 8-3; Kot beat Deb Don’t Mix 8-4; Stella Rapson beat Valiria Vizearra 8-2; and Kinzie Brimmer beat Taryn Kaline 8-1.
In girls doubles against Hardin Barlog and Lainey Smith topped Trinity Left Hand and Avery Schubert 8-4, and Williams and Dickman beat Johanna Limberhand and Oceilly Black Eagle 8-4.
“We had two pivotal wins over the weekend. Samson Hostman beat the best boy in our division, Carter Spangler out of Havre, and our No. 1 girls doubles clinched a win against Havre to secure the No. 1 seed going into divisionals,” Scott Rapson said.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis teams will be back in action Thursday through Saturday at the Eastern A Divisional tournament in Lewistown. Next week will be the State tennis tournament in Missoula as well.
“Wednesday we head to Lewistown where our goal is to defend our divisional titles in both the boys and girls teams,” Rapson said. “Next week we head to Missoula for state.”
The Cowboys and Cowgirls both will be looking to defend their divisional titles from last season in Lewistown.