The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis teams were in action on Friday in Lewistown.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls teams both had strong showings going up against Havre and Hardin. There was a scheduled home invite in Miles City for the Cowboys and Cowgirls for Saturday but it was cancelled due to rain.

Derrick Calhoun can be reached at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.