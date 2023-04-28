The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis teams had strong shows this week against tough competition on the road and at home.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls competed in duals against Billings West and Billings Senior on Monday in Billings and then in a home dual against Billings Skyview on Tuesday.
“We got some much needed competition and I thought we did extremely well,” said Head Coach Scott Rapson.
In girls singles against Billings West; Cowgirl Alina Kot topped Jenner Mathison 6-0, 6-0; Cowgirl Bryn Coffin topped Annabelle Peterson 6-0, 6-0; Cowgirls Stella Rapson topped Marissa Bruyere 8-4; and Cowgirl Kinzie Brimmer topped Tiffany Williams 8-2. In girls doubles against Billings West; Cowgirls Demi Williams and Chloe Dickman topped Madelyn Pierson and Kate Finneman 6-4, 6-4; Cowgirls Clea Rapson and Brylee Hager topped Jaci Ludwig and Kami Berger 8-7 (10-1); and Cowgirls Chloe Chappell and Maggie Morris topped Lexi Poepping and Brooke Mulvaney 8-6.
In boys singles against Billings West, Cowboy Charlie Lang topped Ty Graham 6-1, 7-5; and in doubles against Billings West, Cowboys Ryder Lee and Jake Larson beat Joey Kazmierski and Loren Regge 7-6, 6-3.
In girls singles against Billings Senior; Coffin topped Katherine Sanders 6-1, 6-1; and Brimmer beat Sophia Tuss 8-7 (4). In girls doubles against Billings Senior; Clea Rapson and Hager topped Emily Ottman and Meredith Rentz 6-4, 6-3; and Chappell and Morris beat Jade Michels and Aubrey Kroll 8-5.
In boys singles against Billings Senior; Samson Hostman topped Caleb Binkley 6-4, 6-0; Charlie Lang beat Keatin Hertz 6-2, 6-2; and Gentry Holmen beat Caine Boatright 8-1. In boys doubles against Billings Senior; Cowboys Kordt Smith and Tiegan march beat Boone Roan and Jackson Bergeron 6-2, 4-6, 10-3; and Cowboys Saul Hostman and Brennan Holmen beat Jake Woog and Caleb Hunter 8-7 (3).
In girls singles against Billings Skyview Kot topped Leah Light 6-2, 7-5. In doubles against Skyview Williams and Dickman topped Zoey Franco and Ashley Doney; and Clea Rapson and Hager topped Madeline Tranel and Ava Williams.
In boys singles against Skyview; Hostman topped Chris Piccioni 7-5, 6-1; and CJ Lang beat Caige Biornstad 6-2, 6-1. In boys doubles against Skyview Owen Schieffert and Isaac Pileski beat Kaelor Jones and Willes Frederick 6-2, 3-6, 10-6; and Hostman and Holmen topped Beau Detra and Caiden Clark.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls kicked off the Glendive Elks Invite in Glendive this morning and will compete today and then start against at 8 a.m. tomorrow at the Glendive courts.