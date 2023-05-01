Strong showings from both the Custer County District High School Cowboys and Cowgirls at this weekend’s Glendive Elks Invite show reasons for confidence heading into the season’s final weeks.
“I’m happy with how we are progressing,” said Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis Head Coach Scott Rapson.
Rapson added that he feels like his teams look better every week, but said there are definitely things they need to improve on.
“The next couple of weeks at practice will be very important for us,” Rapson said. “I’m looking forward to the Mayfair tournament in Billings this weekend, there’ll be some great competition there.”
The day one results from the Glendive Elks Invitational are as follows:
For girls singles against Glendive Stella Rapson topped Altea Conti 6-3, 6-2 and Emma Barlog topped Ramey Coon 6-3, 6-3; against Havre Alina Kott topped Rayna Johnson 6-4, 6-2; and Kinsey Brimmer beat Amaya Bliwernitz 6-3, 6-2; and against Hardin Kott beat Debra Don’t Mix 6-2, 6-2 and Coffin beat Valeria Vizeara 6-2, 6-2.
In girls doubles against Glendive Kott and Brimmer won their match, 6-3, 6-2; Lainey Smith and Chloe Dickman won their match 6-2, 6-2; Bryn Coffin and Demi Williams won their match 6-2, 6-2; and Clea Rapson and Maggie Morris won 6-4, 6-3. Against Havre Smith and Barlog won 7-5, 3-6 (7-3); Dickman and Williams won 7-5, 6-4; and Coffin and Stella Rapson won 6-4, 6-2; and in an exhibition Clea Rapson and Morris won 7-5, 6-3. Against Hardin Barlog and Smith won 6-3, 7-5; Dickman and Williams won 3-6, 6-3, 7-4; and Clea Rapson and Morris won 6-3, 7-5.
For boys individuals against Hardin CJ Lang topped Jade Baker 6-2. 6-3 and beat Callen Stoner from Havre 6-2, 6-3; and against Glendive Lang topped Colson Staiger 6-4, 6-4 and Samson Hostman beat Dominick Ryan, 6-3, 7-5.
In boys doubles against Hardin; Kordt Smith and Tiegan March won their match 6-3, 6-3 and Saul Hostman and Brennan Holmen won 6-7, 6-4, 1-0. Against Havre; Ryder Lee and Jake Larson won 6-3, 6-4; Owen Schieffert and Isaac Pileski won 6-4, 4-6, 1-0; and Kordt Smith and March won 7-5, 3-6, 1-0. Against Glendive; Lee and Larson won 6-3, 6-4; Schieffert and Pileski won 6-3, 3-6 (5); and Kordt Smith and March won 7-6, 6-3.
The day two results from the Glendive Elks Invitational are as follows:
In girls singles against Fergus, Brimmer topped Anna Weld 6-3, 6-2; against Havre, Coffin topped Rayna Johnson, 6-4, 6-2; and Clea Rapson beat Amaya Bliwernite 6-4, 4-6 (7-4); and against Billings Central Kot beat Evie Reck 6-4, 6-2 and Coffin beat Billie Cate Schmitt 6-4, 6-2.
In girls doubles against Fergus Lainey and Barlog won their match 6-4, 6-4; Coffin and Kot won 6-2, 6-2; Williams and Dickman won 6-2, 6-2; and Clea Rapson and Morris won 6-2, 6-2; against Havre Williams and Dickman won 6-2, 7-5; Kot and Brimmer won 6-2, 6-2; and Morris and Stella Rapson won 7-5, 6-2; and against Billings Central Lainey Smith and Barlog won 6-3, 6-3; Williams and Dickman won 6-4, 6-4; Stella and Clea Rapson won 6-3, 7-6 (3) (7-5); and in an exhibition Brimmer and Morris won 6-2, 6-3.
In boys singles against Havre Lang beat Jackson Headdress 6-4, 6-3 and Samson Hostman beat Connor McKay 6-2, 6-2; against Fergus Lang topped Tegan Petzack 6-2, 7-5 and March beat Owen Day 6-3, 6-2; and against Billings Central Lee topped Aiden Sorenson 6-3, 6-4.
In boys doubles against Havre Larson and Lee won 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 and March and Holmen won 6-4, 3-6, 1-0; and against Fergus Larson and Lee won 6-2, 6-2; Owen Schieffert and Pileski won 6-2, 6-2; and Holmen and Saul Hostman won 6-2, 6-2.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis teams will be back in action this weekend when they compete at the Billings Mayfair at Pioneer Park. Start time is 8 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday.