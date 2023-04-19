The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis team was dominant in their dual against Dawson County High School yesterday in Glendive.
On the road against Dawson, the Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis team combined to win 31-of-32 matches.
“Both our girls and boys are playing well and I am pleased with our progress so far this season,” said Head Coach Scott Rapson. “We haven’t played Havre, Park, or Fergus yet so I don’t really know where we stand. However, based on what we know and have heard, we may be the best in our division again this season in both boys and girls.”
Rapson added that they will know a little more come Friday after they play Park, Central and Hardin in Hardin.
So far this season, according to Rapson, the standout player on the team has been Alina Kot, who transferred to CCDHS from Ukraine.
“Alina is currently our number one singles player and has had the opportunity to play doubles with senior Bryn Coffin who look really strong together,” Rapson said.
In the first girls singles action against Dawson; Kot got a 6-2, 6-0 win; Coffin got a 6-0, 6-1 win; Stella Rapson got a 3-6, 6-2 (10-3) win; and Kinzie Brimmer got a 6-3, 6-0 win. In the second girls singles action; Emma Barlog got a 6-1, 7-5 win; Laney Smith got a 8-1 win; Clea Rapson got a 8-4 win; and Brylee Hager got a 8-5 win.
In the first girls doubles action; Smith and Barlog won 6-1, 6-0; Demi Williams and Chloe Dickman won 6-2, 6-2; Clea Rapson and Hager won 6-2, 3-6 (10-7); and Maggie Morris and Chappell won 6-0, 6-1. In the second girls doubles action; Williams and Dickman won 8-1; Kot and Coffin won 8-0; Stella Rapson and Morris won 8-0; and Chappell and Brimmer won 8-1.
In the first boys singles action against Dawson; Samson Hostman got the 6-3, 6-5 win; CJ Lang got the 6-4, 7-5 win; Gentry Holmen got the 6-1, 6-4 win; and Kordt Smith got the 6-1, 1-0 win. In the second boys singles action; Hostman won 8-3; Ryder Lee won 8-1; Lang won 6-4, 6-0; and Kordt Smith won 8-1.
In the first boys doubles action; Isaac Pileski and Owen Schieffert won 6-3, 3-6, 10-6; Lee and Lang won 6-1, 6-3; Brennan Holmen and Hostman won 6-1, 4-6, 10-8; and Tiegen March and Isak Rice won 6-2, 7-5. In the second boys doubles action; Lang and Gentry Holmen won 8-1; Brennan Holmen and Hostman won 8-5 and March and Rice won.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls tennis teams will be back in action on Friday when they compete in the Hardin Invite, in Hardin. The next home match for the Cowboys and Cowgirls will be Tuesday when they host Billings Skyview in a dual at the Miles City Tennis Courts.