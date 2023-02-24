Things got off to a rocky start for the Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball teams yesterday at their Eastern A Divisional Tournaments in Billings.
The Cowgirls fell to Hardin, 56-54; and the Cowboys lost to Hardin, 51-39.
For the Cowgirls, their game was a back-and-forth affair that saw both teams trade lopsided quarters. Hardin took the first quarter, 15-7; the Cowgirls owned the second, 18-5; and Hardin outscored the Cowgirls 16-4 in the third. The Cowgirls won the fourth quarter but their comeback fell just short of the win.
Lainey Smith led the Cowgirls in scoring in the game with 18 points on six-of-10 shooting from the field and five-of-nine shooting from three-point range.
Alli Glasscock added 11 points and six rebounds; Camdyn Waterman put in 10 points and four rebounds; and Jillian Kanduch had three points, six rebounds and four assists.
As a team, the Cowgirls shot 33% from the field, 42% from three-point range, and were 10-of-14 at the free throw line.
Hardin was led in scoring by Aiyanna Big Man who had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Katerena Morrison had nine points, two assists and a rebound; and three other players each had eight points.
As a team, Hardin shot 50% from the field, 38% from three-point range and hit 13-of-16 free throw attempts.
For the Cowboys, a terrible shooting night and being short handed doomed them in their tournament opener. The Cowboys only played five players in the tournament opening game.
Ryder Lee led the team in scoring with a 13-point, 11-rebound double double.
Logan Muri had eight points and 14 rebounds; Dylan Gundlach had 11 points, three rebounds and an assist; Ed Brooks had seven points, two rebounds and two assists; and Jake Larson added three rebounds and two assists.
As a team, the Cowboys struggled to shoot the ball throughout, hitting just 27% of their field goal attempts and were one-for-21 from three-point range.
Hardin was led in scoring by Kingston Hugs with 13 points; Antonio Espinoza with 11 points; and two other players with 10 points.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls fell into the losers-out consolation bracket with their losses. The Cowgirls took on Glendive this morning and the Cowboys faced off against Lockwood. Results of the games weren’t available at press time.
In the other quarterfinal game yesterday Billings Central edged Havre, 49-46. In the losers-out action Laurel cruised by Livingston, 70-44; and Lockwood topped Sidney, 52-36.
For the girls tournament Laurel beat Lewistown, 66-51, in the other quarterfinal game. In the loser-out action Livingston beat Sidney in overtime, 56-50; and Glendive got the win over Lockwood, 48-43.
In Wednesday’s boy’s first round Laurel beat Sidney, 63-50; and Glendive topped Livingston, 69-40. Both teams advanced to the quarterfinals Wednesday night where Lewistown beat Laurel, 84-44; and Glendive beat Lockwood, 49-46.
In Wednesday’s girl’s first round Sidney edged Lockwood, 46-43; and Glendive beat Livingston, 44-26. In the quarterfinals also played Wednesday Havre blew out Sidney, 70-40; and Billings Central dominated Glendive, 70-19.