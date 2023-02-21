The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowgirls and Cowboys basketball teams will be looking to qualify for state at the Eastern A Divisional Basketball Tournament this week.
The Eastern A starts tomorrow and runs through Saturday in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.
The top-four finishers in both the boys and girls divisional tournaments will advance to the Montana High School Association Class A State Basketball Tournament that will be played at Montana State University in Bozeman March 8-11.
At the state tournament, the top east teams will be mixed with the top west teams to battle it out for the Class A crown. The fourth seed out of the east and the fifth seed out of the west will face off in a play in game to determine who gets the eighth slot in the state tournament bracket.
Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls enter their respective divisional tournaments as the No. 2 seeds coming out of the Northeast. They both will have a bye tomorrow, the tournaments first day, and will see their first action on Thursday. The Cowgirls will open their tournament at 10:30 a.m. against Hardin and the Cowboys will be taking on Hardin at 1:30 p.m.
The boys Eastern A starts tomorrow with Laurel and Sidney going head-to-head at noon followed by Glendive against Livingston at 1:30 p.m. Lewistown awaits the winner of Laurel and Sidney’s game, who they will face at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow. Lockwood will face the winner of Glendive and Livingston at 8 p.m. tomorrow.
The Cowboys will face Hardin with the winner of taking on the winner of Lockwood and Glendive/Livingston at 8 p.m. on Friday.
On the other end of the bracket, the winner of Lewistown and Laurel versus Sidney will then take on the winner between Billings Central and Havre, who play at noon on Thursday, Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
The winner of those two semifinals games will then meet in the Eastern A Divisional Championship game that will be played Saturday night at 7 p.m.
The tournament is a double elimination tournament, with teams falling into the consolation loser-out bracket after their first loss with a chance to make the third-place game and still qualify for the state tournament.
The girl’s Eastern A Divisional Tournament starts with Lockwood versus Sidney tomorrow at 9 a.m. followed by Glendive taking on Livingston at 10:30 a.m. The winner between Lockwood and Sidney will move on to Havre at 3:30 p.m. tomorrow and the winner between Glendive and Livingston will meet Billings Central at 5 p.m.
On Thursday, Laurel will take on Lewistown at 9 a.m. and then the Cowgirls versus Hardin. The winner of Havre and Lockwood/Sidney will take on the winner of Laurel and Lewistown at 3:30 p.m. on Friday; and the winner of the Cowgirls against Hardin will face the winner of Billings Central and Glendive/Livingston at 5 p.m. on Friday.
The winner of those two semifinals games will then meet in the Eastern A Divisional Championship game that will be played Saturday at 5 p.m.
In the Western A Divisional Boys Basketball Tournament, Hamilton will take on Polson at noon on Thursday; Frenchtown will face Columbia Falls at 1:30 p.m.; Browning will take on Dillon at 6:30 p.m.; and Whitefish will be up against Butte Central at 8 p.m.
For the Western A girls tournament, Frenchtown will take on Columbia Falls at 9 a.m.; Stevensville will face Browning at 10:30 a.m.; Polson will take on Hamilton at 3:30 p.m.; and Ronan and Dillon will go at it at 5 p.m.