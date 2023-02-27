The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball teams’ seasons came to an end over the weekend at their respective Eastern A Divisional Tournaments in Billings.
The tournaments were played from Wednesday through Saturday at First Interstate Bank at MetraPark.
After losses on Thursday to Hardin by both the Cowgirls and Cowboys, the Miles City teams fell into the losers-out consolation brackets of the tournament.
On Friday, the Cowgirls got a win over Glendive to stay alive in the divisional tournament, 39-34.
Jillian Kanduch led the way for the Cowgirls, scoring 19 points in the win. Alora Baker added six points and seven rebounds in the game.
Glendive was led in scoring by Codi Nagel who had 13 points and Mallory Robinson with 10 points.
On Saturday morning, with a shot at making the third-place game, the Cowgirls came up just short against Laurel.
The Cowgirls lost, 51-46, ending their hard-fought tournament and a strong season.
Lainey Smith led the Cowgirls in scoring against Laurel with 16 points while Kanduch had another strong game, adding ten points and seven rebounds.
For Laurel, Alyse Aby carried them to victory with 18 points, six rebounds and four steals in the game. Kaytlyn Dantic scored 11 points and Emma Tim added 10 points.
Laurel would advance to lose to Billings Central in the third-place match, 68-43.
Havre and Hardin faced off for the Eastern A Championship, with Havre winning 69-50.
For the Cowboys, their strong season came to an abrupt end on Friday.
In the consolation bracket, the Cowboys came up against Lockwood in loser-out action. The game was back and forth throughout, but in heartbreaking fashion the Cowboys fell to Lockwood in overtime, 65-58.
Dylan Gundlach was the Cowboys leading scorer in the game with 17 points and eight rebounds. Ryder Lee scored 15 in the game and Logan Muri added 11.
For Lockwood, Jey Hofer scored 18 points, Tyce Casterline had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Weston Means added 11 points.
Lockwood would advance to Saturday’s third-place game, which they lost to Billings Central, 59-50.
In the Eastern A championship game, Lewistown took on Glendive, winning 66-40.