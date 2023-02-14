The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys basketball team locked up the No. 2 seed in the Northeast A division with their win over Sidney on Saturday.
The Cowboys beat Sidney 60-55 in Miles City.
“Saturday was a test for us as we had several kids dealing with illness as well as being down a starter in Dylan Gundlach due to an injury,” said Head Coach Joel Larson. “We were a step slow defensively due to the illness and a little out of sync offensively as we had to juggle rotations.”
Larson added that fortunately his team had some kids step up and give them really good minutes off the bench.
“We had enough gas in the tank to finish the game and get the win we needed to secure the No. 2 seed in our conference going into divisionals next week,” he said.
With the win the Cowboys locked up the No. 2 seed heading into the Eastern A Divisional Tournament Feb. 22-25 at MetraPark in Billings.
In Saturday’s game against Sidney, Larson said that his teams shooting was off but they were able to get to the free throw line and convert 18-of-21 attempts, which was the difference in the game.
“I am hopeful we can get through this illness this week and Dylan can recover from the injury in time for divisionals,” Larson said.
As a team the Cowboys shot 39.6% from the field and hit 23.5% from the three-point line. Sidney shot 43.8% from the field and hit 25% of their shots from long range. The Cowboys hit 18-of-21 free throw attempts to just eight-of-nine from Sidney.
Logan Muri led the way for the Cowboys with 22 points and seven rebounds while hitting all ten of his free throws. Ryder Lee was the only other Cowboy in double figures scoring 19 points to go with five assists and three rebounds. Lee was eight-for-ten from the free throw line.
Ed Brooks scored eight points, had seven rebounds and two assists; Mako McArthur had six points; Gentry Holmen had three points and an assist; and Jackson Whicker had two points, a rebound and an assist.
Sidney was led by Chace Waters who had 18 points, 12 rebounds and an assist in the game. Waters hit seven-for-11 from the field and was four-of-five from the free throw line.
The next action for the Cowboys will be Friday night at the Miles Community College Centra when they will host the Laurel Locomotives.
The Cowboys will open their divisional tournament on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m. against Hardin.
“Hardin is a scary team that has three or four players that can shoot from anywhere, and if they are hitting their shots it will really be a battle,” Larson said. “The fact that we beat them both times during the regular season means nothing at divisionals and Hardin always seems to play their best basketball in the Metra and especially at tournament time.”
Larson added that that being said, he has said all season that he really likes their team and how hard they compete.
“If we stay true to who we are as a team and take care of the ball we have a really good chance to do some really good things,” he said. “One possession at a time, one game at a time.”
The Cowgirls basketball team from CCDHS also locked up the No. 2 seed in the division heading into the Eastern A Divisional Tournament with their win against Sidney on Saturday.