Cowboys senior Ryder Lee works against the Sidney defense during Saturday night’s win. Lee had 19 points, five assists and three rebounds in the game.

 Sharon Moore

The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys basketball team locked up the No. 2 seed in the Northeast A division with their win over Sidney on Saturday.

The Cowboys beat Sidney 60-55 in Miles City.

