The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys basketball team fell to the Billings Central Rams, running out of gas on the second night of a back-to-back on the road.
The Cowboys fell to the Rams 78-65 in Billings.
After putting up a good fight in the first half, leading 40-29, the short-handed Cowboys ran out of gas in the second. In the second half the Cowboys were outscored by the deeper Rams team, 46-25.
“Our kids played hard but ran out of gas in the second half,” said Head Coach Joel Larson. “The game against Hardin the night before took its toll on our ability to finish the game in the second half. We played really well in the first half but our lack of depth and ability to substitute for some rest for our starters really hurt us.”
Larson added that the Rams were aware of the face and played 11 guys against us so they were always fresh.
“That and their continued physicality wore us down,” he said. “We will continue to work on developing our other players so our starters don’t always need to play as many minute.”
With the loss the Cowboys record moved to 8-3 on the season, with the Rams accounting for 2-of-their-3 losses.
Senior Ryder Lee was the Cowboys leading scorer in the game, putting up 19 points and 11 rebounds. Lee hit five-of-12 shots from the field, four-of-seven three-point attempts, and was five-of-six at the free throw line.
Senior Ed Brooks scored 14 points and had five rebounds; junior Jake Larson had 11 points, three rebounds and three assists; and junior Dylan Gundlach had ten points and a rebound.
The Rams were led in scoring by Kyler Northrop who had 18 points; Maddox Roberts with 13 points; and Kaden MoMinn with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
As a team the Cowboys shot 46.8% from the field, 36.8% from three-point range, and made 14-of-18 free throw attempts. The Rams hit 48.4% from the field, 42.4% from three-point range, and struggle at the free throw line hitting just four-of-11 attempts.
The Cowboys will be back in action tomorrow when they host Dawson County High School in Miles City. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the CCDHS gymnasium.
(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)