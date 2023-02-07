The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys basketball team had two tough losses over the weekend against Eastern A foes.
The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker at home on Friday to Havre in double overtime, 82-79; and then lost to Fergus on the road on Saturday, 60-46. Both games had divisional tournament implications, as a win in either would have locked the Cowboys into the No. 2 seed in the division.
With the losses, the Cowboys will have a final chance to get that No. 2 seed on Saturday when they host Sidney in Miles City. A win locks them into the No. 2 seed and a loss likely guarantees the No. 3 seed.
“Against Havre Friday night we knew it would be a dogfight, and it was,” said Head Coach Joel Larson. “It was a big game for both teams, it had seeding implications for divisionals. If we won or lost by less than seven points we would have the tiebreaker for the No. 2 seed in the conference for divisionals over Havre.”
According to Larson, his team played hard and had the lead near the end of regulation, but a few calls didn’t go their way that really swung momentum in Havre’s favor.
“In the end, Havre shot really well from the three-point line and made more plays than we did, resulting in a double overtime loss by three points,” Larson added.
The game against Havre was a close, back-and-forth battle. The Cowboys trailed by one after the first quarter, tied at half, and the Cowboys took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter. In the fourth Havre tied things up, sending it to overtime. Overtime was more of the same, as the two teams went back and forth and sent it to a second overtime. In 2OT, Havre managed to pull away and leave Miles City with the three-point win. The Cowboys had four score in double figures in the 2OT thriller.
Ryder Lee scored 21 points to go with nine rebounds, three assists and three steals; Logan Muri had 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals; Dylan Gundlach had 17 points, two assists, two steals and a rebound; and Ed Brooks had 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Jake Larson put in five points, five assists and four rebounds for the Cowboys; and Jackson Whicker added three points, two assists and a rebound.
The Blue Ponies were led in scoring by Xavier Butler who had 22 points, six rebounds and two assists. Carter Spangler added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists; Crawford Terry had 12 points, eight rebounds and an assists; and Jackson Headdress had 12 points, four assists and a rebound.
The Cowboys completed their back-to-back on Saturday against Fergus, in Lewistown. The difference in the game came down to the second quarter, where the Cowboys were outscored 17-7. The other three quarters were separated by a total of just four points.
“Against Fergus Saturday we knew a win over them would also secure the No. 2 seed, and our kids played well,” Larson said.
Muri was the team’s leading scorer against Fergus, scoring 18 points to go with two rebounds and an assist. Lee was the only other Cowboy in double figures, putting up 14 points to go with five rebounds and a steal.
Fergus was led in scoring by Royce Robinson who had a 26-point, 12-rebound double double. Robinson hit 10-of-19 shots from the field, three-of-six three-point attempts, and was three-of-four at the free throw line.
The Cowboys will be back in action tonight when they host St. Labre at the CCDHS gym. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Miles City.
There will be one more divisional game on the schedule for the Cowboys, Saturday at home against Sidney.