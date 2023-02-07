Cowboys basketball pic 2/7/23

Cowboy Jake Larson puts up a runner against the Havre Blue Ponies on Friday night. The Cowboys fell to Havre in 2OT, 82-79.

 Sharon Moore

The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys basketball team had two tough losses over the weekend against Eastern A foes.

The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker at home on Friday to Havre in double overtime, 82-79; and then lost to Fergus on the road on Saturday, 60-46. Both games had divisional tournament implications, as a win in either would have locked the Cowboys into the No. 2 seed in the division.

(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)