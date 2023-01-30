The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys basketball team hit the road on Saturday and came away with a big win over Laurel, 66,49.
The win was the Cowboys fifth in sixth try and moved their record to 10-3 on the season. The Cowboys are currently No. 2 in the Northeast A with a 4-1 record, trailing Fergus High School.
They struggled on the offensive end for large parts of the game but the Cowboys managed to play tough defense and make the plays they needed to come away with a gritty road win.
“It’s always hard to play in Laurel, but we have been road tested and know what that brings,” said Head Coach Joel Larson. “Laurel is a much improved team. They play hard and are well coached. We certainly didn’t play our best game and seemed to be playing uphill most of the game and couldn’t seem to get into a flow.”
Larson added that his team didn’t take care of the ball very well in the game and there were a lot of fouls called on both teams. The Cowboys committed 18 turnovers to 17 by Laurel and there were 20 fouls called on the Cowboys resulting in 29 Laurel free throws; and 21 Laurel fouls resulting in 31 Cowboy free throws.
“We got in early foul trouble again but were able to take a lead into halftime,” Larson added. “In the second half we played a little better, executed our offense a little better, forced them into some bad shots with our defense, rebounded and were able to make the plays at the end when we needed to and finish the game.”
According to Larson, it was an ugly win but he was proud of how their kids played through all of the adversity and never let down.
“They played hard and competed the entire game,” he said. “We played several kids who provided the contributions we needed on both ends of the floor. It was a total team effort.”
As a team the Cowboys had four players score in double figures.
Senior Ryder Lee led the way with 20 points, four assists, four steals, three rebounds and two blocks. Senior Logan Muri put in a 16-point, 12-rebound double double at center. The Cowboys also had ten points a piece from senior Ed Brooks and junior Dylan Gundlach. Brooks added eight rebounds and two assists and Gundlach had four rebounds and an assist.
Laurel was led by Tanner Kraub who had 14 points, four rebounds and five assists.
As a team the Cowboys shot just 39.1% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range but held Laurel to just 24.5% shooting from the field and 15% from long range.
The Cowboys basketball team will be back in action on Friday when they host Northeast A rival Havre in Miles City. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the CCDHS gym.