The Cowboys and Cowgirls wrestling teams had a busy weekend of competition as they prepare for the upcoming divisional and state tournaments.
The Custer County District High School wrestling teams were in action Friday in Lockwood at the Pride Land Wrestling Invite; and then on Saturday at the Battle on the Big Horn in Hardin.
In Hardin, the Cowboys had first-place finishes by freshman Jake Phalen at 113 pounds, senior Issac Beardsley at 132 pounds, and senior Jackson Miller at 285 pounds. Phalen topped Billings West’s Jackson Roby in the championship match; Beardsley topped Hardin’s Keith Little Light in the championship match; and Miller topped Hardin’s Ashton Orthman in the championship round.
Will Merkel and Morgan Buckingham each had second-place finishes for the Cowboys. Merkel fell to Lockwood’s Kona Fandrich in the championship round at 103 pounds; and Buckingham fell to Billings Senior’s Demetri Saliaris in the championship round.
Hayden Frieboes at 103 pounds, Tristan Mollman at 120 pounds and Brady Hoverson at 132 pounds each had third-place finishes. Frieboes topped Laurel’s Jonah Casterline in the third-place match; Mollman topped Laurel’s Sebastian Mogan; and Hoverson topped Billings Senior’s Chance Zundel.
Carson Gardner, Johnny Paxson and Manny Goche each finished in fourth place. Gardner fell to Laurel’s Michael Moorman at 120 pounds; Paxson fell to Billings West’s Andrew Najar at 138 pounds; and Goche finished fourth at 170 pounds.
Trent Penrod finished fifth at 113 pounds and Joe Giddis finished sixth at 205 pounds.
For the Cowgirls Robin Leidholt took first place at 114 pounds, topping Billings Senior’s Alexandria Johnston; and Ariana Ellison took second at 145 pounds, falling to Billings Senior’s Paige Gershmel.
Story Pawlowski finished third at 138 pounds with a win over Billings West’s Brooklynn Stensland; Grayle Fox finished fifth at 120 pounds; and Mayse Fox finished fifth at 126 pounds.
At the Pride Land Wresting Invite, Leidholt took first at 114 pounds, topping Lockwood’s Elizabeth Bieber in round two and then topping Lockwood’s Serenity Hernandez in round three. At 120 pounds Graylee Fox took second with a round one win over Columbus’ Madison Lind and a round three loss to Lockwood’s Meadow Mahlmeister.
At 126 pounds Mayse Fox took first place. Mayse beat Roundup’s Madison Stops in round one and Lockwood’s Jaycee Britton in round two. Pawlowski took second at 138 pound with a round two win over Lockwood’s Brooke Rose and a round three loss to Lockwood’s Jocelyn Arthur. At 145 pounds Ariana Ellison took second with a round one loss to Huntley Project’s Gretchen Donally and a second round win over Columbus’ Olivia Post. Cowgirl Kya Gilmore took first at 165 pounds with a round two win over Columbus’ Rebekah Womble and a round three win over Colstrip’s Kylah Redfox.
For the Cowboys, Merkel fell to Lockwood’s Kona Fandrich in round two and then topped Lockwood’s Phillip Westrick in round three; Frieboes topped Laurel’s Jonah Casterline in round one, and lost to Fandrich in round three; Trent Penrod fell to Laurel’s Konner Heath in round one; Phalen got a win over Lockwood’s Evan Ketterling in round one and over Columbus’ Gene Torres in round two; Tristan Mollman fell to Laurel’s Michael Moorman in round one and then fell to Lockwood’s Brody Ketterling; Gardner topped Huntley Project’s Wyatt Jolliff in round one and beat Laurel’s Sebastian Mogan in round two; Beardsley topped Laurel’s Peyton Waldo in round one, Columbus’ Jake Ellison in round two, and Colstrip’s Ty Borge in round four; and Brady Hoverson topped Columbus’ William Fitch in round one and topped Lockwood’s Gage Long in round two.
Johnny Paxson fell to Lockwood’s Jeff Kordonowy in round one; fell to Columbus’ Hunter Zabranksy in round two; and lost to Colstrip’s Dylan Grant in round two; Buckingham fell to Laurel’s Nathaniel Hill in round one; topped Lockwood’s Trace Steinmetz; and beat Laurel’s Travis Caton in round three; at 160 pounds Cowboy Ryan Paxon fell to Laurel Owen Younger in round one; beat Colstrip’s Ian Willoughby in round three; and fell to Roundup’s Wyatt Brookie in round five; Goche fell to Columbus’ Chancy Segeberg in round one and topped Laurel’s Aiden Lavely in round two; at 205 pounds Cowboy Joe Giddis fell to Lockwood’s Nathan Arthur in round one; was topped by Lockwood’s Seth Meyer in round two; and lost to Roundup’s Colton Davis; and Miller topped Laurel’s Keelan McDonald in round one and beat Columbus’ Aidan McLaughlin in round two.
The next action for the Cowboys and Cowgirls wrestling teams will be Saturday, when they compete at the Eastern A Divisional Tournament in Havre.