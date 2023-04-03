The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls track and field teams opened their 2023 season over the weekend hosting the first of two home meets this season in Miles City.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls both finished in second place in their respective team standings at the Miles City Track.
For the Cowboys, they scored 76.5 points to take second behind Plentywood’s 94 points. Hardin finished third with 65 points, Colstrip finished fourth with 64 points and Big Horn finished fifth with 53 points.
The Cowgirls scored 101.5 points, finishing behind Big Horn’s 124 points. Powder River County finished third with 72 points, Plentywood finished fourth with 71 points and Baker finished fifth with 35 points.
In the individual standings, the Cowboys were dominant in the sprint events.
In the 100-meter sprint the Cowboys had three top-four finishers and five top-eight finishes.
Senior sprinter Jackson Whicker took first in the event with an 11.45 second finish. Junior Jade Willson took third with a person-best time of 11.74 second, finishing just ahead of senior Riley Cline’s personal-best time of 11.76 seconds. Senior Jay Pluhar got an eighth-place finish for the Cowboys in 12.12 seconds.
In the 200-meter sprint the Cowboys once again had three top-four finishes and five top-eight finishes.
Cline was the top Cowboy in this event, finishing second in 23.86 seconds. Whicker finished third with a time of 24.44 seconds and Willson took fourth in 24.54 seconds. Sophomore Deegan Tvedt took eighth for the Cowboys with a personal-best time of 25.44 seconds.
In the 400-meter run the Cowboys had top-five finishes from Pluhar and junior Phillip VanCleave and a tenth-place finish from sophomore Easton Dighans. Pluhar finished in 56.56, VanCleave finished in 57.60 and Dighans finished in 59.33. All three times were personal bests for the Cowboys runners.
In the 800-meter run sophomore Beck Whicker was the top Cowboys finisher in fourth place with a personal-best time of 2:12.74. VanCleave finished seventh with a time of 2:23.35; sophomore Izak Ziebarth finished No. 12 with a personal-best time of 2:29.22 and sophomore Trenton Smith finished No. 13 with a time of 2:31.32.
The Cowboys had two top-seven finishes in the 1600-meter long distance run. Junior Gage Gunther finished second with a time of 4:51.55 and junior Maverick Niece finished seventh with a time of 5:12.61.
Liam Lancaster was the top Cowboys hurdler on the weekend, competing in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdle events. Lancaster finished seventh in the 110-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 19.09 and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with personal-best time of 51.38.
The Cowboys' sprinters showed up big in the relay events as well, dominating both the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays.
In the 4x100-meter relay the Cowboys team of Cline, Willson, VanCleave and Jackson Whicker took first place with a time of 45.63; and the team of Pluhar, Beck Whicker, Tvedt and Ziebarth was second in the event with a time of 46.59.
In the 4x400-meter relay the team of Cline, Gunther, Beck Whicker and Jackson Whicker took first with a time of 3:38.58; and the team of Pluhar, VanCleave, Niece and Ziebarth took third with a time of 3:57.04.
In the field events freshman Jake Phalen took third in the pole vault with a personal-best height of 9’0 and sophomore Brayson Gonzalez finished fifth with a personal-best height of 7’6.
In the long jump Pluhar was the top Cowboy finisher tied for sixth place with a personal-best distance of 19’.
In the girls meet Cowgirls junior Heidi Phalen got a photo finish for first-place finish in the 100-meter sprint with a personal-best time of 13.54.
In the 400-meter run Cowgirls junior Cora Whicker finished seventh with a time of 1:14.98 and freshman Hannah Lohrke finished eighth with a personal-best time of 1:18.99.
Sophomore Greta Tooke picked up where she left off last year, taking first place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:30.51. Freshman Emily Torgerson finished eighth with a personal-best time of 2:51.33 and junior Zaylee Ziebarth finished tenth with a time of 3:04.63.
The Cowgirls had two top-six finishes and three top-11 finishes in the 1600-meter long distance run. Freshman Peyton Frame took fourth with a personal-best time of 6:15.08; senior Ellie Brown finished sixth with a time of 6:17.54; and sophomore Sashia Peaslee finished No. 11 with a time of 6:47.67.
In the 100-meter hurdles Phalen finished fifth with a personal-best time of 19.31 and freshman Bailey Muscha finished seventh with a personal-best time 20.09.
The Cowgirls were dominant in both relay races, taking the top spot in both.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Torgerson, Muscha, Frame and Phalen took first with a time of 56.24; and the team of Peaslee, Lohrke, Hailey Welch and Zaylee Ziebarth took fourth with a time of 58.84.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Phalen, Tooke, Ziebarth and Brown took first with a time of 4:42.37; and the team of Frame, Torgerson, Muscha and Welch took third with a time of 4:54.77.
In the field events; Cowgirls junior Grace Stradley finished No. 11 in the shot put with a personal-best distance of 27’ 8.75; and junior Erin Backes took seventh in the discus with a personal-best distance of 87’ 8.5 and sixth in the javelin with a distance of 84’ 4.
In the high jump Welch finished tied for sixth with a personal-best height of 4’ 2 and freshman Kryssa Petroff finished tied for eighth with a personal-best height of 4’ 0.
The Cowgirls had three of the top four heights in the pole vault. Senior Kya Gilmore took second with a height of 7’ 0; and Muscha and Phalen tied for third with personal-best heights of 6’ 6.
In the long jump Welch finished No. 14 with a personal-best distance of 13’ 3.5 and Gilmore finished No. 15 with a distance of 13’ 2.25.
In the triple jump freshman Emery Kountz took eighth with a personal-best distance of 27’ 2 and Gilmore took ninth with a distance of 27’ 1.25.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls were originally scheduled to compete at the Fergus Invite Thursday but that has since been cancelled.
The next scheduled action for the Cowboys and Cowgirls track and field teams will be April 11 at the Lockwood Invite.