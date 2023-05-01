The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls track and field teams had some strong individual performances over the weekend at the Glendive Elks Invitational while the Cowboys finished in third place.
As a team the Cowboys finished third out of the 18 teams in attendance at the invite at the Oakland Athletic Complex in Glendive.
The Cowboys earned 63 points as a team, finishing behind first place Dawson with 88 points and just behind second place Lustre Christian’s 65 points.
The Cowboys saw some strong individual performances on Saturday in Glendive.
Junior Gage Gunther took first place in the 800-meter with a season-best time of 2:03.48 and third in the 1600-meter with a season-best time of 4:40.69.
Sophomore Beck Whicker took fifth in the event with a personal-best time of 2:06.16 and junior Phillip VanCleave finished No. 12 with a personal-best time of 2:18.09. VanCleave also finished No. 11 in the 400-meter with a personal-best time of 56.37.
Senior Riley Cline took second place in the 200-meters with a personal-best time of 23.16 and second in the 400-meter with a time of 52.93. Senior Jay Pluhar took ninth in the 200-meter with a personal-best time of 24.09 and fifth in the 400-meter with a personal best time of 54.66.
The Cowboys 4x400w-meter relay team of Cline, Gunther, Beck Whicker and Jackson Whicker took first place with a time of 3:33.29. The 4x100-meter relay team of Cline, Pluhar, Willson and Jackson Whicker finished second with a time of 45.16.
In the 100-meter sprint senior Jackson Whicker took second with a season-best time of 11.25 and junior Jade Willson finished No. 12 with a time of 11.98.
In the hurdle events freshman Liam Lancaster finished No. 11 with a personal-best time of 18.91 in the 110-meter while freshman Easton Dighans took No. 15 in the event with a personal-best time of 20.19. At 300-meters Dighans took No. 11 with a personal-best time of 47.57 while Lancaster finished No. 12 with a personal-best time of 47.62.
In the field events freshman Jake Phalen took eighth in the pole vault with a height of 10-00.00; and Pluhar took sixth in the long jump with a personal-best distance of 19-10.75.
For the Cowgirls, they saw the most individual success in the longer runs as well as in hurdles.
Sophomore Greta Tooke finished fifth in both the 800-meter and 1600-meter runs, setting season-best times in both. In the 800-meter Tooke finished in 2:30.40 and in the 1600-meter she finished in 5:35.33.
Freshman Peyton Frame finished eighth in the 800-meter with a personal-best time of 2:34.36 and No. 11 in the 1600-meter with a personal-best time of 5:52.83; and freshman Emily Torgerson finished tenth in the 800-meter with a personal-best time of 2:38.84 and No. 13 in the 1600-meter with a personal-best time of 6:06.75.
Senior Ellie Brown took eighth in the 3200-meter with a season-best time of 13:17.76 and No. 12 in the 1600-meter with a season-best time of 6:02.90. Sophomore Sashia Peaslee finished tenth in the 3200-meter with a personal-best time of 14:20.19.
In the 100-meter hurdles junior Heidi Phalen finished eighth with a personal-best time of 17.98 while sophomore Camdyn Waterman finished ninth with a season-best time of 18.19. Phalen also finished sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 51.87.
The Cowgirls 4x400-meter relay team of Phalen, Frame, Torgerson and Tooke finished sixth with a time of 4:23.63.
In the field events junior Erin Backes took sixth in the discus with a personal-best distance of 99-05 while Phalen tied for seventh in the pole vault with a height of 8-06.00.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls also competed at the 2023 Midland Roundtable Top 10 in Laurel.
On Thursday the Cowboys and Cowgirls will be competing at the Yellowstone Freshman Invitational Thursday at the Billings West Track in Billings.