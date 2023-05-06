Members of the Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls track and field teams competed at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 this week in Laurel.
The Midland Roundtable Top 10 invites the top-10 athletes in each event in a 150-mile radius of Billings.
“It’s a pretty prestigious meet to get into because we have all the AA schools in Billings and Bozeman,” said Cowboys and Cowgirls Head Coach John Edwards.
At the top ten the Cowboys and Cowgirls had some strong performances going head-to-head with some of the top competitors in the state at Laurel High School.
“I thought we had a great day,” Edwards said. “All the boys ran personal best times and the 4x400m Relay ran a fantastic race. The girls 4x400m cut almost seven seconds off their best time and ran the fastest time we’ve run in that event since 2018. It’s one of those meets that isn’t scored, but we really look to compete well and get better seed marks.”
Edwards added that if they bring home some hardware, that’s just icing on the cake.
Cowboys senior Jackson Whicker took third in the 100-meter dash with a personal-best time of 11.03. Laurel’s Cameron McAllister took first with a personal-best time of 10.77 and Billings Senior’s Tanner Macy took second with a personal-best time of 10.89.
In the 800-meter Cowboys junior Gage Gunther took sixth with a personal-best time of 2:01.74. Bozeman’s Nathan Neil took first with a season-best time of 1:55.38 and Manhattan Christian’s Shaphan Hubner took second with a personal-best time of 1:58.23.
Senior Cowboy Riley Cline took seventh in the 200-meter with a personal-best time of 23.07. Laurel’s McAllister took first with a personal-best time of 22.26 and Gallatin’s Nash Coley took second with a personal-best time of 22.29.
The Cowboys 4x400-meter relay team of Cline, Gunther, sophomore Beck Whicker and Jackson Whicker had a strong showing as well, finishing second with a time of 3:28.78. Gallatin’s team of Carter Dahlke, Coley, Osker Patterson and Garrett Dahlke took first with a time of 3:24.56.
For the Cowgirls, sophomore Greta Tooke finished eighth in the 1600-meter long distance run with a time of 5:37.35. Hardin’s Karis Brightwings-Pease took first place with a personal-best time of 5:07.96 and Gallatin’s Claire Rutherford took second with a time of 5:08.58.
The Cowgirls 4x400-meter relay team of junior Heidi Phalen, freshman Peyton Frame, freshman Emily Torgerson and Tooke finished ninth with a time of 4:16.91. The Billings Skyview team of Alexis Brauer, Sydney Morris, Brynn Brower and Ave Roberts finished first with a time of 4:01.61.
Cowboys and Cowgirls freshman competed at the Yellowstone Freshman Invitational in Billings on Thursday and the Cowboys and Cowgirls full teams were in action today at the Sidney Invitational in Sidney. Results for both were unavailable at press time but will be posted online on the Miles City Star website.
CCDHS will host their John Polich Invitational meet, on Tuesday at the Miles City Track.
“I’m feeling really good about the boys,” Edwards said in regards to heading into the John Pollich. “We don’t have as much firepower with the girls, but I’m expecting them to have a good meet. I talked to the whole team yesterday about how we are getting into our championship season, and we need to focus on getting better seed marks in the lead up for divisionals the next couple of weeks.”