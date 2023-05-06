Members of the Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys and Cowgirls track and field teams competed at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 this week in Laurel.

The Midland Roundtable Top 10 invites the top-10 athletes in each event in a 150-mile radius of Billings.

Derrick Calhoun can be reached at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.