The Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Cowboys wrestling team topped both Sidney and Billings Central in duals as teams shape into form for the upcoming divisional and state tournaments.
The quad was also Senior Night for the Cowboys and Cowgirls wrestling teams, where their seniors were honored in front of their family and friends in attendance.
The seniors honored were Cowboys Currey Brown, Morgan Buckingham, Tucker Ellison, Payton Gaskins, Jaiden Gibson, Joe Giddis, Jackson Miller, Caleb Smith, Cowgirl Kya Gilmore, and team managers Hallee Witkowski and Cadence Blankenship.
According to Cowboys Head Coach Mike Etchemendy, the duals went well.
“Everyone got a match or two and looked good,” said Etchemendy. “I like where we’re at heading into the last weekend before the postseason.”
The Cowboys also wrestled a number of other matches outside of the two duals that were just mixer type matches.
Against Sidney/Fairview the Cowboys won their dual 60-30.
Smith got a win over Tyson Syth at 103 pounds; freshman Jake Phalen got a win over Carson Propp at 113 pounds; freshman Ryder Lufborough got a win at 126 pounds, as did junior Isaac Beardsley at 132 pounds; Brown topped Aaron See at 138 pounds; Buckingham topped Cody Crooks; junior Ryan Paxson topped Deion Potter at 160 pounds; junior easton DeJong got a win at 182 pounds; Gibson got a win over Nathan Romo at 205 pounds; and Giddis got a win at 205 pounds.
The Cowboys got a win over Billings Central as well.
Trent Penrod got a win over Dakota Campbell at 113 pounds; Lufborough topped Charles Bear Don’t Walk; Beardsley beat Brayson Dimond; Johnny Paxson beat Trey Balzadua at 138 pounds; Ryan Paxson topped Liam Aldrich; Manny Goche beat Daniel Mattingly at 170 pounds; DeJong topped Seth Benge; and senior Jackson Miller topped Kirkallen Hoskins at 285 pounds.
Cowgirl’s junior Abi Dyba, wrestling at 165 pounds, won her match against Sidney’s Autum Ownby by pin.
The Cowboys, who have been dealing with injury issues this season, are hoping to get some of their top wrestlers back soon for the post season.
Brown wrestled but due to having a tough time, Etchemendy said he will probably be held out until the post season for his next match. Junior Holden Meged, the top ranked heavyweight in Class A, is expected to be back in time for divisionals as well.
Cowboys senior Tucker Ellison had an MRI today to asses an injury and the team is expected to know more about his injury soon.
The Class A Divisional Wrestling Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 4 in Havre.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls wrestling teams will be in action on Friday when they head to Lockwood to take part in the Lockwood Invitational.