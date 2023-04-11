The Custer County District High School Cowboys and Cowgirls junior varsity tennis teams were in action on Thursday taking on Terry and Forsyth in Miles City.
The Cowboys JV tennis team took on Terry and the Cowgirls JV team took on Forsyth at the Miles City Tennis Courts at the Denton Sports Complex.
The results are as follows:
In boys singles against Terry: Kordt Smith fell to Luke Holden, 4-8; Ryan Selk topped Misho Akhalediani, 8-4; Brennan Holmen fell to Carlos Lacquement, 4-8; Saul Hostman topped Giacomo De Pietro, 8-2; Silas Counts IV fell to Leo Mogni, 4-8; Gabe Pulecia fell to Maddy Dykstra, 4-8; Carson Gardner fell to Diego Giunti, 5-8; Dillon Chapmon fell to Ethan Boyer, 1-8; Tyler Dodge fell to Jareth Hadley, 1-8; Cobin Melchier fell to Andrew Vilhauer, 0-8; Kaliber Thompson beat Leane Sauzeret, 7(1)-7; Isak Rice topped Kristiana Balcane, 8-1; Daxton Murnion topped Bon Khakianouce, 8-3; and Tiegan March topped Juan Pinacho, 8-2.
In boys doubles against Terry: Smith and March fell to Holden and Giunti, 6-8; Selk and Pulecio fell to Pinacho and De Pietro, 3-6; Hostman and Holmen topped Hadley and Lacquement, 6-5; Counts IV and Thompson fell to Mogni and Boyer, 3-6; Gardner and Melchior topped Akhalediani and Vilhauer, 6-1; Dodge and Rice topped Dykstra and Sauzeret, 6-4; and Murnion and Chapmon topped Akhalediani and Vilhauer, 8-7 (5).
In girls singles against Forsyth: Clea Rapson fell to Daley Pinkerton, 4-8; Maggie Morris fell to Jaeleigh Hlad, 1-8; Chloe Chappell fell to Mariska Fulton, 4-8; Aliese Arthur topped Esther Latto, 8-1; Lilian Sapien topped Savannah McMillian, 8-4; Kinzie Brimmer topped Annika Sorenson, 8-1; Anna David topped Daysa Pinkerton; Carly Dishon fell to Zayla Hutchins, 5-8; Syra Brock topped Natalie Pardi, 8-1; Shenae Suteesuntorntam fell to Brynna Schacht, 2-8; and Zoe Carman fell to Ryleigh Seleg, 1-8.
In girls doubles against Forsyth: Morris and Chappel fell to Daley Pinkerton and Hlad, 6-1; Dishon and Brimmer fell to Sorenson and Fulton, 3-6; Arthur and Sapien topped McMillian and Latla, 6-2; David and Brock fell to Hutchins and Daysa Pinkerton, 4-6; and Carman and Suteesuntorntam fell to Pardi and Schacht, 6-7 (4).