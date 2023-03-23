Miles City Kiwanis will be hosting their first Caddyshack Golf Classic on April 29 at the Miles City Town and Country Club.
The golf classic will be at 1 p.m.
The cost to participate is $300 per team. Teams will be made up of four people and there will be a limit of 18 teams participating. The fee includes cart and green fees, hole in one shot chance ticket, post game meal and more.
The Hole in One Shot offers a chance to win $50,000.
You can register today at https://mckiwanisgolf2023.eventbrite.com.