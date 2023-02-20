An exciting weekend of big plays from small town hoops in Miles CIty wrapped up this weekend with Broadus and Ekalaka bringing home the 4C District crowns.

In the boy’s tournament No. 1 seeded Broadus ran away with the district title, blowing out No. 2 seeded Jordan 70-30 in Saturday’s championship game. In their two games in the district tournament Broadus beat their opponents by an average of 40.5 points per game.

