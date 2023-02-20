An exciting weekend of big plays from small town hoops in Miles CIty wrapped up this weekend with Broadus and Ekalaka bringing home the 4C District crowns.
In the boy’s tournament No. 1 seeded Broadus ran away with the district title, blowing out No. 2 seeded Jordan 70-30 in Saturday’s championship game. In their two games in the district tournament Broadus beat their opponents by an average of 40.5 points per game.
Seniors Marcus Mader and Dillon Gee came up big for the Hawks in the championship game, scoring 17 point each. Josh Rasmussen added 11 points; Cooper Zimmer had eight; Eli Heacock scored six; Thomas Oylear had five points and Jaxon Bilbrey had four.
Jordan was led in scoring by Jayden Saylor’s seven points. Jason Murnion had six points; Spencer Murnion had five; Ty Bolinger had four points; Nolan Cameraman had three points and Kalob Bollinger had two.
Broadus beat No. 4 seeded Wibaux in Friday’s semifinals 78-37, and Jordan beat No. 3 seeded Terry, 56-47.
In the third-place game on Saturday, Terry beat Wibaux, 50-28.
Terry was led in scoring by Leonardo Mogni with 22 points. Landen Schilling had nine points; Cy Eaton had six points; Luke Holden had five points; and Ethan Boyer, Liam Jackson, Giancomo De Pietro and Logan Murr each had two points.
For Wibaux, Wyatt Ree led the team in scoring with eight points. Will Ree had five points; Trey Knight, Cade Helvik and Samuel Braden each had three points; and Birch Obrigewitch, Colter Bacon and Kreed Eskew had two points each.
To make the third-place game, Terry beat Plevna in the consolation loser-out game, 63-39; and Wibaux beat Ekalaka, 56-46.
With their wins Broadus, second place Jordan, and third place Terry all earned spots in this weekend’s Southern C Divisional Tournament. At the divisional tournament these teams will compete for a spot in the Montana High School Association Class C State Boys Basketball Tournament.
In the girl’s tournament, No. 1 seeded Ekalaka topped No. 2 seeded Broadus in the championship game, 54-44. Ekalaka topped No. 4 seeded Jordan in the semifinals on Friday, 61-38; and Broadus edged No. 3 seeded Wibaux on Friday, 44-42.
Both Ekalaka and Broadus earned bids to the Southern C Divisional Tournament with a shot at qualifying for the Montana High School Association Class C Basketball Tournament.
Jordan got the 40-31 win over Wibaux in the third-place game, guaranteeing themselves a spot in the Southern C Divisional Tournament.
After their semifinals losses on Friday. both Jordan and Wibaux fell into the loser-our consolation bracket. In the consolation bracket, Wibaux topped Terry 47-19 and Jordan beat Plevna 58-13 in order to qualify for the third-place game.
In the boy’s 5C tournament Broadview-Lavina beat Melstone in the championship game, 55-41; and Custer-Hysham topped Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap in the third-place game, 43-42. In 6C action Bridger edged Park City in the championship game, 49-48; and Plenty Coup took third with a win over Fromberg, 60-52.
In the girl’s 5C tournament, Melstone got a dominant win over Custer-Hysham, 69-27; and Broadview-Lavina took third place with a win over Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap, 49-38. In the 6C girl’s tournament, Roberts got a big win over Bridger for the championship, 68-39; and Absarokee topped Park City for third place, 48-40.