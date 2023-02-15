Broadus boys team pic

The Broadus Hawks basketball team enters this weeks 4C district tournament as the top seed and defending district and division champion.

 Submitted

Spectators and competitors alike from all around eastern Montana will be converging on Miles City as the 4C District Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments are set to tip off.

Custer County District High School (CCDHS) will be host to the 4C District Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments starting tomorrow and running through Saturday.