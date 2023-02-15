Spectators and competitors alike from all around eastern Montana will be converging on Miles City as the 4C District Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments are set to tip off.
Custer County District High School (CCDHS) will be host to the 4C District Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments starting tomorrow and running through Saturday.
The top seed entering the district tournament are the Broadus Hawks.
“I credit a lot of our success to the time these boys have put in the gym during the summer working on their game,” said Broadus Head Coach Dustin Lanke. “We play an average of 25-30 games each summer in three different states, so we see a variety of competition.”
Lanke added that the core of his team is their juniors and seniors that have been playing together for years, so they have great chemistry on the floor.
“The play of seniors Marcus Mader and Dillon Gee has been instrumental to our success, we are a tough team to beat when they are clicking,” Lanke said. “I feel we have received great production out of players who have seen their roles increased from years prior.”
According to Lanke, the biggest challenge that he feels his team will need to overcome at this weekend’s district tournament will be playing a complete disciplined game.
“Playing disciplined basketball on both ends of the floor and for 32 minutes,” Lanke said. “Playing to our strengths and not letting our opponent dictate the tempo of the game will limit our mistakes.”
Broadus are the defending 4C district and Southern C division champions, topping Melstone in both finals. Melstone, a usual powerhouse in the district and division, are now in district 5C. At the state tournament Broadus won their first round match and then fell to Manhattan Christian in round two. In the consolation bracket Melstone got their revenge, ending Broadus’ tournament.
The District 4C Boys Basketball Tournament opens tomorrow with No. 4 seeded Wibaux taking on No. 5 seeded Plevna at 4:30 p.m. No. 3 seeded Terry will then take on Ekalaka at 7:30 p.m.
Broadus and No. 2 seeded Jordan will both have a bye to start the tournament. Broadus will open their tournament on Friday at 4:30 p.m. taking on the winner of Wibaux and Plevna; and Jordan will open at 7:30 p.m. on Friday against the winner of Terry and Ekalaka.
If a team loses a game in the tournament their hopes of a divisional tournament birth are still alive. Teams that lose in the first two rounds drop into the consolation bracket and will compete for the third-place game.
The top four seeds at the 4C tournament will move on to the Southern C Divisional Tournament where they will compete for a bid to the Class C State Basketball Tournament. The Class C state tournament will be Mar. 8-11 at First Interstate Bank Arena at MetraPark in Billings.
The top two seeds from the Southern C Divisional Tournament qualify for the state tournament.
The current rankings according to 406 MT Sports as of Feb. 11 for Class C schools has No. 1 Lustre Christian No. 2 West Yellowstone; No. 3 Manhattan Christian; No. 4 Belt; No. 5 Heart Butte; No. 6 Roy-Winifred; No. 7 Fairview; No. 8 Broadview-Lavina; No. 9 Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap; and No. 10 Box Elder.
The top 5C teams are No. 1 seeded Broadview-Lavina, No. 2 seeded Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap, and No. 3 seeded Melstone. In 6C the top teams are No. 1 Park City, No. 2 Bridger, and No. 3 Plenty Coups.