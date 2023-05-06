Bolstad to host summer basketball clinic By Star Staff May 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jenna Bolstad, Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers women’s basketball head coach, will be hosting a Pioneers Basketball Clinic June 5-6.The clinic is open to boys and girls grades one through six and will be held in the MCC Centra.The cost to participate in the camp is $65 per player if sign up is completed before May 22 and $75 per played after that date. There are no refunds after June 1.The registration fees go to supporting MCC women’s basketball.Signups can be done at bit.ly/PioneerBasketballClinic.The clinic will be split between grades one through three that will participate from 9-11:30 a.m. and grades four through six that will participate from 1-3:30 p.m.Contact Bolstad with any questions about registration at 406-874-6170 or by email at bolstadj@milescc.edu. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Sports Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.