Boaters can expect high waters with the high levels of snow and very warm temperatures this spring.
The combination of high water and high expectations can be deadly when conditions are too extreme for safe boating.
Boaters can expect high waters with the high levels of snow and very warm temperatures this spring.
The combination of high water and high expectations can be deadly when conditions are too extreme for safe boating.
When you’ve spent hours planning a boat trip it can be hard to put safety ahead of adventure, but sometimes the only safe choice is to stay off the water.
A well-fitted U.S. Coast Guard approved personal flotation device or life jacket should be worn by all water users when on and around the water. If you are in a boat or even near a rapidly flowing river, wear a life jacket - it could save your life. You could drown in a matter of minutes if you fall into cold water without one.
There are times, especially for less experienced boats and floaters, when the dangers aren’t readily apparent until they’ve entered the water. Boaters should make a study of high-water hazards and be prepared to cope with dangers.
These dangers could include debris in water; cold water; logs that get lodged together and block a boat’s ability to float through; bridge abutments that catch debris and create swirling waves; turbid, muddy water that makes other hazards in the water difficult or impossible to see; the possibility of capsizing and having to rescue yourself or others; or boaters who get wet and need to be warmed quickly to prevent hypothermia.
Some tips for navigating the dangers of high water include not boating alone; making sure someone on shore knows where you plan to put in, take out and when you plan to return; if the water at in a stage you wouldn’t choose to swim in, then don’t launch your boat either; and if you do launch, wear a well-fitted life jacket and, in rough waters, a helmet.
Boaters should not assume a river is the same as it was during a previous trip. Rivers change their channels, and new hazards, such as overhanging or broken tree branches and log jams, may exist.
Make it part of your plan to reschedule a trip if conditions deteriorate.
Anyone planning to recreate near water should first check the FWP website for safety information. Go to fwp.mt.gov/activities/boating/safety.
Additional fishing access site closures and restrictions are likely as spring runoff continues. For updates, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.