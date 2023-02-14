A big second half yesterday helped push the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers men’s basketball team over the Williston State College Tetons in Miles City.
The Pioneers topped the Williston State College Tetons yesterday at the MCC Centra, 67-59, winning their first back-to-back games of the season.
With the win the Pioneers moved to 5-13 in MonDak Athletic Conference play and 6-21 overall. Williston fell to 3-14 in conference play with the loss and 5-19 overall.
The North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats remain atop the MonDak conference with a 15-2 conference record.
As a team the Pioneers shot 43.3% from the field while holding Williston to just 36.2% from the field and 13.6% from three-point range.
The Pioneers got big games from their starting front court against the Tetons.
Ethan Venema led the way with 24 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal on an ultra-efficient 11-of-15 shooting from the field.
Blessing Adesipe had a double double in the game, scoring 18 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, dishing thee assists, and having three steals and a block; and Denzel Kabasele added 18 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in the game.
Chazz Haws had eight rebounds, four points, four assists and two steals; Payton Kokot had four rebounds, three steals, a point and an assists and off the bench David Gorianskii had three rebounds and two points.
Williston was led by a big game from forward Abiodun Adedo, who had a 27-point, 12-rebound double double. Guard Wilson Rankin was the only other Teton in double figures with 12 points in the game.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Sunday when they host Lake Region State College in conference play. Tipoff at the MCC Centra is scheduled for 3 p.m.
