Pioneers sophomore Denzel Kabasele rises for a basket during the Pioneers win over Williston State College yesterday. Kabasele had 18 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in the game.

 Sharon Moore

A big second half yesterday helped push the Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers men’s basketball team over the Williston State College Tetons in Miles City.

The Pioneers topped the Williston State College Tetons yesterday at the MCC Centra, 67-59, winning their first back-to-back games of the season.

