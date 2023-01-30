Raequan Battle's 32 points led Montana State over Sacramento State 72-65 on Saturday.

Battle was 9-of-18 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 12 for 12 from the line for the Bobcats (15-8, 8-2 Big Sky Conference). Great Osobor scored 13 points while going 5 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.