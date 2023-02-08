The Annual Dan Stanton Coaches Clinic has been scheduled for March 17-18 in Miles City.
There are hotel room blocks available at the Sleep Inn and the Econolodge. The rates at the Sleep Inn are $114 per room plus tax and at the Econolodge the rates are $85 plus tax per room.
In attendance at the camp will be South Dakota Mines defensive coordinator Vance Winter, Sheridan High School’s Jeff Mowry, Billings West’s Matt Hollowell, Helena Capital’s Matt Reyant Jim Hogan, Helena High’s Dane Broadhead, Laurel’s Mike Ludwig, Bismarck Century’s Ron Wigenbach, former Montana State coach BJ Robertson, Killdeer’s Nick Walker and former NFL strength and conditioning coach Rock Gullickson.
The camp will also be presented by Dickinson State University defensive, offensive and special teams staff.