The 9th Annual Run, Walk or Stumble will be hitting Miles City Sunday from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
The event will be presented by Door 804 Fitness and Tanning.
The race will be offering a 5K or 10K run along with a two mile walk. The 10K starts at 2 p.m.; and the 5K and two mile walk both start at 2:15 p.m. There will also be a kids fun run that will be starting at 1:30 p.m.
Registration is $15 for the kids run and $25 for the 5K, 10K or two miles walk. For a $35 registration fee participants in the 5K, 10K or two miles run can also receive a t-shirt. Those that pre registered will receive their t-shirts for race but those paying the extra fee aren’t guaranteed the t-shirts by race day.
Registration fee also includes a free drink from The Bison Bar following the race as well as a taco bar.
This is a professionally timed event, with packet pick-up and day of registration available from noon to 1:30 p.m. on race day.
The proceeds from the event go to benefit different local youth programs each year.
“We love offering this event, as bringing the community together, to move outdoors, cannot be beat,” said Awna Schweitzer, owner of Door 804. “Seeing parents cheering on their kiddos and then an hour later seeing kiddos cheering on their parents is such a reward in itself.”
For more information contact Door 804 at 406-234-5700.