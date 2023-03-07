An 8-Ball Pool tournament will be played at Trails Inn Tap Haus in Miles City March 18-19.
The tournament will cost $40 to enter and there will be $500 in added cash to the prize money. There will also be a cash prize for “top woman.”
Doors open for the tournament at 8 a.m. and the tournament starts at 9:30 a.m. and early entry is available.
The tournament will follow VNEA 8 ball rules.
To register or for more information contact Ramon Dyba at 406-853-0487.