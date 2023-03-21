The 2023 Cowtown Classic was held over the weekend, seeing 5th through 8th grade kids facing off in basketball action.
The tournament was split into eight different tournaments: 5th grade boys, 5th grade girls, 6th grade boys, 6th grade girls, 7th grade boys, 7th grade girls, 8th grade boys and 8th grade girls.
The games for the 2023 Cowtown Classic were played at the Miles Community College Centra, the Custer County District High School gym; the Washington Middle School gym and the Sacred Heart Parish School gym.
5th grade boys: 1st place — Billings Valor (4-0); 2nd place — Ekalaka Battlin Bears (2-2); 3rd place — MC Cowboys (2-2); 4th place — Deadly Dogies from Forsyth (0-4).
Valor topped Battlin Bears 52-22 in Sunday’s championship game. Cowboys topped Deadly Dogies in the third-place game on Sunday, 22-8.
5th grade girls: 1st place — Lady Demons (5-0); 2nd place — Colstrip Lil Fillies (4-1). The Lady Demons topped the Lil Fillies in the championship game, 41-11.
In Pool 1, the Baker Bandits finished 3-1; the MC Cowgirls finished 2-2; the Sugarbeets finished 1-3; and the Jordan Coyotes finished 0-4. In Pool 2 the Baker Spartans finished 3-1; the Billings Alpa Girls finished 2-2; the Broadus Jr. Lady Hawks finished 1-3; and Terry 0-4.
6th grade boys: 1st place — Malta (2-0).
In Pool 1 the Baker Spartans finished 1-1 and the MC Cowboys finished 0-2.
7th grade boys: 1st place — MC Cowboys (3-1).
In Pool 2, the Air Ballers finished 2-1; and the Battlin Bears finished 0-3. In Pool 3 the Laurel Steam Team finished 2-1; Terry finished 1-2; and the Glendive Blazers finished 1-2.
6th grade girls: 1st place — Baker Ballers (4-0); 2nd place — Lady Demons (3-1); 3rd place — MC Cowgirls (2-2); 4th place — Lady Braves (1-3); 5th place — Fergus Golden Eagles (0-4).
The champion and standings for the 6th grade girls tournament were determined by their pool play.
7th grade girls: 1st place — CH Rebels (4-0); 2nd place — Broadus Lady Hawks (3-1). The Rebels beat the Lady Hawks 33-30 in Sunday’s championship game at the MCC Centra.
In Pool 1, the MC Cowgirls finished 2-2; the Melstone Broncs finished 1-3; and the Ekalaka Hyenas finished 0-4. In Pool 2 the Baker Crush finished 3-1; the Glendive Heat finished 2-2; and the Terry Terriers finished 1-3.
8th grade boys: 1st place — War Party (4-0).
In Pool 1, the Billings Aztecs finished 3-1; the MC Cowboys finished 2-2; and the Terry Terriers finished 0-4. In Pool 2 the Badlands Bucks finished 3-1; and the Malta Mustangs finished 2-2. In Pool 3 the Jordan Mustangs finished 2-2; the Red Lodge Rams finished 1-3; and the Fergus Eagles finished 1-3.
8th grade girls: 1st place — Billings (4-0); 2nd place — MC Cowgirls (2-2); 3rd place — Jordan Mustangs (2-2); 4th place — Red Rock Chargers (0-4).
Billings topped the Cowgirls 57-28 in the championship game and the Mustangs topped the Chargers 25-17 in the third-place game.