The 2023 Cowtown Classic was held over the weekend, seeing 5th through 8th grade kids facing off in basketball action.

The tournament was split into eight different tournaments: 5th grade boys, 5th grade girls, 6th grade boys, 6th grade girls, 7th grade boys, 7th grade girls, 8th grade boys and 8th grade girls.

