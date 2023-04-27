Registration is now open for the 2023 Summer Slam Volleyball Camp that will be June 8-9.
The camp will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Custer County District High School (CCDHS) gymnasium and is for grades four through six (2023-2024).
Cost to attend the camp will be $30 per person and include a t-shirt. Pre-registration should be done by May 19 to ensure participants receive their t-shirt at camp. If you register the day of the camp, you will still receive your shirt, but you may have to collect it after the camp is completed.
The camp is designed for young athletes to gain volleyball knowledge, develop fundamental volleyball skills, and to learn and enjoy the game as a whole.
The camps focus will be on developing fundamental skills of passing, setting, hitting, serving, and receiving. Participants will have the opportunity to put these skills to use in live game play. The camp will include skill development drills, competitions, prizes, and fun games.
The coaches taking part in this camp include Charli Mader, Alexia Mader and Tiffany Cunningham as well as current and future Cowgirl volleyball players.
Registration forms and checks, as well as checks payable, should go to Summer Slam Volleyball Camp, 919 S. Jordan Ave. Miles City, MT 59301.
For more information contact the Custer County School District at 406-234-9640.